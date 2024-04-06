Corey LaJoie fastest in Saturday's Martinsville Cup practice
Corey LaJoie, who has never scored a top-10 finish at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, ended up fastest in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup practice sessions.
The top three average speeds in Saturday’s practice came from the first 20-minute session with LaJoie leading the way at 94.585 mph.
In 12 career starts at the 0.526-mile short track, LaJoie has never started better than 14th or finished better than 18th (twice).
Bubba Wallace was second overall (94.382 mph) and Ryan Preece was third (94.265 mph).
Chase Elliott was fastest in the second session at 93.909 mph but 11th quick overall.
Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Preece had the top average lap speed at 93.781 mph. Bubba Wallace and William Byron were second and third, respectively, in that category.
Group B
Elliott topped the second 20-minute session with an average lap speed of 93.909 mph.
Ty Gibbs ended up second fastest (93.826 mph) and Kyle Larson wound up third (93.737 mph).
Last weekend’s race winner, Denny Hamlin, was fourth and Tyler Reddick rounded out the top five.
The roof hatch of Josh Berry’s No. 4 Ford briefly came up during one of his practice runs on the track.
Group A
LaJoie led the way in the first 20-minute session with an average lap speed of 94.585 mph.
Wallace was second quick (94.382 mph) and Preece was third (94.265 mph).
Alex Bowman and Martin Truex Jr. rounded out the top five.
Ross Chastain, who ended up 14th fastest in the session, thought he was experiencing a brake issue and returned to pit road several times to allow his team to check over his No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet.
|CLA
|DRIVER
|#
|MANUFACTURER
|LAPS
|TIME
|INTERVAL
|MPH
|1
|C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|7
|Chevrolet
|44
|
20.020
|94.585
|2
|B. Wallace23XI RACING
|23
|Toyota
|54
|
+0.043
20.063
|0.043
|94.383
|3
|R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|41
|Ford
|37
|
+0.068
20.088
|0.025
|94.265
|4
|A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|48
|Chevrolet
|51
|
+0.083
20.103
|0.015
|94.195
|5
|M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING
|19
|Toyota
|48
|
+0.086
20.106
|0.003
|94.181
|6
|W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|24
|Chevrolet
|52
|
+0.105
20.125
|0.019
|94.092
|7
|T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|38
|Ford
|37
|
+0.121
20.141
|0.016
|94.017
|8
|A. CindricTEAM PENSKE
|2
|Ford
|46
|
+0.123
20.143
|0.002
|94.008
|9
|R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE
|12
|Ford
|46
|
+0.126
20.146
|0.003
|93.994
|10
|C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING
|20
|Toyota
|55
|
+0.129
20.149
|0.003
|93.980
|11
|C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|9
|Chevrolet
|49
|
+0.144
20.164
|0.015
|93.910
|12
|C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|14
|Ford
|42
|
+0.153
20.173
|0.009
|93.868
|13
|
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
|54
|Toyota
|38
|
+0.162
20.182
|0.009
|93.826
|14
|C. BuescherRFK RACING
|17
|Ford
|37
|
+0.169
20.189
|0.007
|93.794
|15
|N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|10
|Ford
|46
|
+0.175
20.195
|0.006
|93.766
|16
|K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|5
|Chevrolet
|53
|
+0.181
20.201
|0.006
|93.738
|17
|R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING
|1
|Chevrolet
|41
|
+0.185
20.205
|0.004
|93.719
|18
|D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING
|11
|Toyota
|55
|
+0.188
20.208
|0.003
|93.705
|19
|
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|71
|Chevrolet
|38
|
+0.203
20.223
|0.015
|93.636
|20
|A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|3
|Chevrolet
|44
|
+0.203
20.223
|0.000
|93.636
|21
|H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING
|21
|Ford
|50
|
+0.226
20.246
|0.023
|93.530
|22
|J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING
|4
|Ford
|38
|
+0.240
20.260
|0.014
|93.465
|23
|T. Reddick23XI RACING
|45
|Toyota
|52
|
+0.247
20.267
|0.007
|93.433
|24
|J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE
|22
|Ford
|55
|
+0.272
20.292
|0.025
|93.318
|25
|D. HemricKAULIG RACING
|31
|Chevrolet
|54
|
+0.305
20.325
|0.033
|93.166
|26
|
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|77
|Chevrolet
|41
|
+0.309
20.329
|0.004
|93.148
|27
|D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING
|99
|Chevrolet
|50
|
+0.313
20.333
|0.004
|93.129
|28
|E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|43
|Toyota
|42
|
+0.328
20.348
|0.015
|93.061
|29
|K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|8
|Chevrolet
|46
|
+0.335
20.355
|0.007
|93.029
|30
|M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|34
|Ford
|40
|
+0.349
20.369
|0.014
|92.965
|31
|R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING
|47
|Chevrolet
|50
|
+0.368
20.388
|0.019
|92.878
|32
|J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|42
|Toyota
|43
|
+0.374
20.394
|0.006
|92.851
|33
|J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING
|51
|Ford
|29
|
+0.382
20.402
|0.008
|92.814
|34
|K. GralaRICK WARE RACING
|15
|Ford
|25
|
+0.383
20.403
|0.001
|92.810
|35
|B. KeselowskiRFK RACING
|6
|Ford
|24
|
+0.391
20.411
|0.008
|92.774
|36
|J. WilliamsKAULIG RACING
|16
|Chevrolet
|33
|
+0.495
20.515
|0.104
|92.303
|37
|D. StarrPOWER SOURCE
|66
|Ford
|35
|
+1.369
21.389
|0.874
|88.531
