Pair of Cup crew chiefs suspended prior to New Hampshire race

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
-
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
-
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Race in
00 Hours
:
18 Minutes
:
08 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
-
09 Aug
Race 1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
Schedule Results Standings
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Pair of Cup crew chiefs suspended prior to New Hampshire race

Pair of Cup crew chiefs suspended prior to New Hampshire race
By:
Aug 2, 2020, 6:24 PM

Two NASCAR Cup Series crew chiefs were suspended prior to the start of Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Corey LaJoie, TriStar Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Winn Dixie and Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Medallion Bank / Petty's Garage
Corey LaJoie, Go FAS Racing, Ford Mustang Drydene, Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Victory Junction
Corey LaJoie, Go FAS Racing, Ford Mustang WallStBookie.com and Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Victory Junction
Corey LaJoie, Go FAS Racing, Ford Mustang Keen Parts
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Victory Junction

During pre-race inspection, the No. 32 Ford of Corey LaJoie and the No. 43 Chevrolet of Bubba Wallace were found to have improperly mounted ballast.

The crew chiefs of both teams – Ryan Sparks for LaJoie and Jerry Baxter for Wallace – have been suspended from today’s race. Both cars have also lost their respective starting position and will begin the race from the rear of the field.

Wallace was slated to start 15th through the random draw and LaJoie 33rd.

Each team has also been issued 10-point owner and driver penalties.

NASCAR will issue an official penalty report next week.

The No. 3 Chevrolet of Austin Dillon will go to the rear of the field at the start for unapproved adjustments.

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

