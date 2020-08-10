NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Race in
6 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Analysis

The race to make the Cup playoffs is going down to the wire

shares
comments
The race to make the Cup playoffs is going down to the wire
By:
Aug 10, 2020, 4:00 PM

Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski seem to be involved in many battles for the win of late in NASCAR, but there’s another battle going down to the wire – the race to make the 16-driver Cup Series playoff field.

Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Rush Truck Centers
Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang DEKALB, Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally Fueling Futures
Matt DiBenedetto, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Mustang Menards/FVP
Matt DiBenedetto, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Mustang Motorcraft/Quick Lane
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Axalta
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Axalta
Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Toyota Camry
Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Reser's Fine Foods Toyota Camry, crew chief Chris Gayle
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro, Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Mustang, crash

A weekend featuring a doubleheader of Cup races at Michigan International Speedway has helped to shore up a couple drivers fighting to make the playoff field on points while others took a hit to their hopes.

While Clint Bowyer didn’t score a victory this weekend, his performance at Michigan – especially in Sunday’s race which included a Stage 1 win – helped him collect a lot of points.

Bowyer and his No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing team now sits 60 points above the cutoff to make the playoff field, a solid margin which should be good enough to make it so long as he can maintain consistent decent finishes.

Close behind him is Matt DiBenedetto and Wood Brothers No. 21 team, 57 points above the cutoff. Outside of a wreck at Kansas, DiBenedetto has managed solid consistent results the past several weeks.

“We’ve been running great, running up front very consistently, so we know we definitely deserve every bit of getting in the playoffs, so we’ll just keep fighting and doing what we’re doing and trying to rack up some points and build up that cushion,” DiBenedetto said.

“Hopefully, a win comes. That would obviously be the best way, but only a few races left so consistency is key. A weekend like this just making sure that we finish and run smart and don’t get caught up in any mess – things like that – is all so crucial to try and get all we can to make sure we make the playoffs and then hit it hard.”

On the bubble

William Byron is currently the final driver that would make it in the playoff field on points. He sits 26 points above the cutoff line.

In his last four races, Byron has finished no worse than 14th but also no better than 10th including a 14th and 12th in the Michigan doubleheader.

While not necessary losing ground, Byron definitely could use some stronger performances – particularly stage points – to help expand his margin over Erik Jones, who would be the first driver out.

“After this weekend we came out of Michigan with a bit larger of a points gap than we started which is good. Hopefully, we can go on to the road course at Daytona and keep building that point buffer,” Byron said.

“I think we’re really good at road courses so hopefully we can run well there despite it being an unknown. I’m looking forward to it, though, and the challenge it will bring.”

Jones finished 11th in Saturday’s race at Michigan and was running strong Sunday until a mechanical issue in the last stage relegated him to a 27th-place finish.

Jimmie Johnson on the outside looking in

Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson is tied with Jones, both 26 points outside the playoff grid. Tyler Reddick is next, 36 points out.

Of course, a win in the next four races would allow any of the “bubble” drivers to secure a playoff berth regardless of their points position.

The remaining schedule provides several opportunities for those drivers – and even those not close to making the field on points – to win their way into the playoffs and in some unpredictable environments.

Four races remain before the playoffs – the Daytona road course, a doubleheader at Dover, Del., and the regular season finale on the oval at Daytona.

The Cup series has never competed on the Daytona road course, leaving that race wide-open and the season finale on the oval has the potential to produce a surprise winner, like any superspeedway race.

Dover may offer Johnson his best chance for a win, being that he has a record 11 victories there, including his most recent win in the series in 2017.

Harvick completes a sweep of Michigan Cup Series doubleheader

Previous article

Harvick completes a sweep of Michigan Cup Series doubleheader
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

Redding relieved to get over with "tough" Portimao weekend
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news
1h

Redding relieved to get over with "tough" Portimao weekend

Utes: Series Symmons Plains summary
Supercars Supercars / News

Utes: Series Symmons Plains summary

The banned DJR Falcon
Supercars Supercars / Special feature

The banned DJR Falcon

Mercedes boss Wolff refutes Bottas' "sleeping" claim
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes boss Wolff refutes Bottas' "sleeping" claim

Latest news

The race to make the Cup playoffs is going down to the wire
NAS NASCAR Cup / Analysis
54m

The race to make the Cup playoffs is going down to the wire

Harvick completes a sweep of Michigan Cup Series doubleheader
NAS NASCAR Cup / Race report

Harvick completes a sweep of Michigan Cup Series doubleheader

Keselowski: Blaney "didn't deserve that" as teammates collide
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Keselowski: Blaney "didn't deserve that" as teammates collide

Debut of choose rule in Cup Series provided "different possibilities"
NAS NASCAR Cup / Analysis

Debut of choose rule in Cup Series provided "different possibilities"

Trending

1
World Superbike

Redding relieved to get over with "tough" Portimao weekend

1h
2
Offroad

CORR: Team Feerico Topeka summary

3
Formula 1

Spanish GP: TV timings in India

4
Formula 1

Hulkenberg was Mercedes' next choice after Hamilton for 2013

1h
5
Formula 1

Carey: F1 business will bounce back in 2021

37m

Latest videos

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 08:37
NASCAR Cup

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 17:42
NASCAR Cup

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 14:43
NASCAR Cup

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Latest news

The race to make the Cup playoffs is going down to the wire
NAS

The race to make the Cup playoffs is going down to the wire

Harvick completes a sweep of Michigan Cup Series doubleheader
NAS

Harvick completes a sweep of Michigan Cup Series doubleheader

Keselowski: Blaney "didn't deserve that" as teammates collide
NAS

Keselowski: Blaney "didn't deserve that" as teammates collide

Debut of choose rule in Cup Series provided "different possibilities"
NAS

Debut of choose rule in Cup Series provided "different possibilities"

Kevin Harvick holds off Keselowski in OT for Michigan Cup win
NAS

Kevin Harvick holds off Keselowski in OT for Michigan Cup win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.