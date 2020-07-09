NASCAR to equip cars with underglow lighting for All-Star Race
Teams already locked into next week's All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway will be equipped with underglow lighting kits on their cars.
The look was first seen during 2019 Champion's Week festivities in Nashville with Chip Ganassi Racing.
This decision by NASCAR is the latest change for an exhibition race where a choose rule will be implemented for all restarts and car numbers will be moved further back on the door.
The All-Star Race will also take place on the Bristol short track for the first time in the event's history.
