NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
-
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Race in
2 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Next event in
23 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
29 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
37 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
43 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
58 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
62 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
71 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
77 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
84 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
91 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
100 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
107 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
112 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
119 days
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
NASCAR Cup / All-Star / Breaking news

NASCAR to equip cars with underglow lighting for All-Star Race

NASCAR to equip cars with underglow lighting for All-Star Race
By:
Jul 9, 2020, 10:19 PM

Teams already locked into next week's All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway will be equipped with underglow lighting kits on their cars.

The look was first seen during 2019 Champion's Week festivities in Nashville with Chip Ganassi Racing.

 

This decision by NASCAR is the latest change for an exhibition race where a choose rule will be implemented for all restarts and car numbers will be moved further back on the door.

The All-Star Race will also take place on the Bristol short track for the first time in the event's history.

Series NASCAR Cup
Event All-Star
Author Nick DeGroot

