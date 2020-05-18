NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
20 May
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
24 May
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
27 May
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
31 May
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
07 Jun
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
14 Jun
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
21 Jun
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
28 Jun
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
05 Jul
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
11 Jul
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
19 Jul
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
09 Aug
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
16 Aug
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
23 Aug
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
29 Aug
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
06 Sep
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
12 Sep
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
19 Sep
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
27 Sep
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
04 Oct
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
11 Oct
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
18 Oct
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
25 Oct
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
01 Nov
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
08 Nov
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Dale Jr: Johnson will win again if he ‘cleans up mental mistakes’

By:
May 18, 2020, 4:41 PM

NASCAR racing superstar-turned-TV-analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. says Jimmie Johnson can win races, and contend in this year’s Cup Series playoffs, if he can clean up his “mental mistakes”.

Johnson was within half a lap of winning Stage 1 on NASCAR’s racing return at Darlington Speedway, in the Real Heroes 400, when he crashed into the rear end of Chris Buescher’s Ford and spun his Hendrick Motorsports Chevy in the wall. After being checked over at the medical center, Johnson said: “Gosh, what I would do to get that corner back to do it over again.”

Read Also:

Speaking on NBC’s NASCAR America at Home show, Earnhardt believes seven-time champion Johnson just has to “dial it back a bit” to become a winner again. The last of Johnson’s 83 Cup race wins came at Dover in 2017.

He said: “If he can clean up those mental mistakes, dial it back a little bit, have faith in his car for the duration for the race and put races together, he’ll not only win races but have a real opportunity to play a role in the Playoffs later in the season.”

Fellow analyst, the former champion crew chief Steve Letarte, agreed with Junior’s standpoint and believes Johnson – who is in his final year of full-time Cup competition – is simply trying too hard.

“When you get a star that’s in a slump, they almost try too hard… that was Jimmie Johnson, trying too hard with one lap to go in a stage,” said Letarte. “He’s only won a handful of stages since stage racing has begun... Jimmie was the guy when we chased him that never made mistakes. You had to beat him. He didn’t beat himself. 

“What Jimmie Johnson did was eliminate his chances in the first stage. That’s not very Jimmie Johnson-esque. 

“What I saw up until that mistake is a team and a driver that can win a race. The question has been, can he win a race in this final year? From what I saw, it would be, 'Yes'.”

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Jimmie Johnson
Author Charles Bradley

