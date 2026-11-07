NASCAR Cup Homestead-Miami

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals his hopes for future NASCAR O'Reilly car platform

Earnhardt wants to see a future with a "trickle down model," something the introduction of the Next Gen car eliminated

Nick DeGroot

Published: Nov 7, 2026, 3:56 PM

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NASCAR O'Reilly field (Matthew Bolt of Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

What is the future of the the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts car? The current chassis has been in existence since 2011, and NASCAR has talked about a future where a similar platform to the Next Gen car in Cup is utilized for the ever-popular secondary level of NASCAR.

In this week's state of the sport address, NASCAR CEO Steve O'Donnell said "as you look, you've pointed out a definite issue or opportunity as well of what do we want to race in that series going forward. John [Probst] and the team are looking at where are the parts and pieces, how long can we sustain that, and then what's the right move with whatever model we choose that can be an economical model that works for the car owners, the drivers, and ultimately helps grow the fandom.

"A lot of work being done I'd say over the last two years. They've had conversations with the teams. No direct answer yet, but there's a lot of work and a lot of investment candidly that's been made into that future as well."

Dale Earnhardt Jr, who owns a five-car NASCAR O'Reilly team, had some thoughts on the topic which he shared on social media in response to O'Donnell's comments.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s NASCAR O'Reilly plan

"Keep the current car, but made with new parts from NASCAR specified companies. The general concept of a NASCAR cup car is a mid 1960s Chevrolet Chevelle front clip and a mid 1960s pickup truck suspension in the rear. NASCAR teams spent decades refining this technology. Keep all of the general concepts and theories. Similar mounting points and such, all parts made by a NASCAR mandated manufacturer or two or three. Trailing arms, upper and lower control arms, spindles. You name it. Have designated companies produce it all. We could phase these parts in over the next 5 years and continue to race into the future a car we all have an extremely deep connection to.

"The Truck Series could use these same parts. They could trickle down to ARCA, Late Model Stock. There is enough racing going on between all levels of "stock car racing" that this could be lucrative to the specified manufacturers of said parts. It would be cost effective toward teams. It would create a pipeline of parts trickling down toward the grassroots levels of racing as they too are concerned over current parts and current and future scarcity. This is doable and maintains a key identifiable element to our industry.

"My fear is that the industry needs to create a trickle down model for the current Cup Next Gen car. Hubs, front and rear suspension, drivetrain. All these mileaged parts used to have a place to go and compete until the Next Gen was introduced. So there may be some who feel it's common sense for the other 2 national series to adopt literal framework to utilize these pieces. No doubt Cup teams would like to have a marketplace for these parts. Time will tell but I have a feeling it'll be really challenging to convince the league to keep the O'Reilly vehicle on its current architecture long term."

Read Also:

Watch: NASCAR CEO Steve O'Donnell outlines vision for sport's future

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