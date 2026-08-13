Dale Earnhardt Jr. wants more drivers hosting podcasts

tktk

"I think that Todd and a couple drivers, Conor Zilisch, just hosted Denny's podcast this week. I think that was, Denny was probably off on vacation somewhere, asked a couple of guys if they would do it. And here you turn on social media and you see these little clips. All these little moments of fun conversations that the two guys are having. I learned more about Todd's personality in that two-minute clip than I've learned in the last six months. That's engagement. That's engaging the fans. I would tell Todd or anybody, the more you can get out there and do every article you can do, talk to every media member you can talk to. Autograph sessions are great. That is stacking bricks or stacking pennies, very, very small. You're meeting one-on-one with fans. But when you can do a podcast that 60,000 people are going to listen to or do an article that several thousand people are going to read ... you're making a big impact.

tktk