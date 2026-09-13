Dale Jarrett tells Brad Keselowski and Carson Hocevar to "act like men"

Just minutes before the start of Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at WWT Raceway, USA Sports spoke with Brad Keselowski and Carson Hocevar.

Keselowski seemed to indicate that relation could still be on the table, but only if he has a poor day on track. "We'll get out there on the racetrack, and you know, cars fast, we'll try to take advantage of it, make the most we can of the day," said Keselowski. "We've got a lot of people who work really hard on my team to put the best cars out on the track. And we've got sponsors and all those commitments.

"And then on the flip side of that, I'm not going to get ran over on the racetrack. So, we'll see what opportunities there are to maximize our day, and if not, solve some other problems."

On concern that Hocevar is even more of a 'wildcard' than Keselowski ever was, the 2012 Cup champion laughed. No, he doesn't know me very well if he thinks that," chuckled Keselowski. "No, we're good."

As for Hocevar, who enters this race 12th in the 16-driver Chase, seems at peace with the fact that he is going to wrecked by someone at some point.

"I'm probably getting wrecked at some point, whether it's him or somebody else, whether it's today or next week, or a year from now, or multiple years from now," said Hocevar.

"So, my belt's going to be tight, and we're not going to be a hypocrite about it. We're going to make sure our belts are tight, and we'll just finish the day, we'll see how much damage there is and we'll roll from there. But ultimately, you know, we race for us, our team, and what's best for us."

Jarrett wants it settled outside the race car

1999 NASCAR Cup champion, Hall of Famer, and USA analyst Dale Jarrett was unimpressed by both interviews, or the idea that the cars may be used as weapons

"To be quite honest, I'm tired of the talking," said Jarrett. "They're saying things that don't make any sense most of the time. I don't care about somebody doing something to get clicks.

"Act like men. Settle this outside the race car. Don't go tearing up more race cars.

These guys work hard on these race cars. They cost a lot of money. Settle it.

Go to the motorhome lot. Settle it. Talk it out. If it takes more talking than that, do that. But I'm tired of listening to them."

Watch: Keselowski candid on upping the intensity with Hocevar: 'Bring it, I'll fight back'