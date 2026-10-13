NASCAR Cup Charlotte II
Daniel Suarez confirms Spire return for 2027 NASCAR Cup season
Suarez will continue driving the No. 7 Chevrolet after a successful first year with Spire Motorsports
Nick DeGroot
Edited: Oct 13, 2026, 10:18 PM
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Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet; Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images
Spire Motorsports confirmed that Daniel Suarez has agreed to a contract extension for the 2027 NASCAR Cup season.
The Mexican-born driver joined Spire after five seasons with Trackhouse Racing, and along with making the Chase, he also won the rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600.
He is the only foreign-born driver to win a race in all three national levels of NASCAR, and is also the only driver born outside of the USA to win a national-level title with his 2016 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series championship.
Suarez joined the Cup Series with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2017 and spent two years with JGR's Cup team before joining Stewart-Haas Racing, where he spent another two years. He spent 2020 with Gaunt Brothers Racing before becoming the founding driver for Trackhouse in 2021, where he spent five consecutive seasons.
In over 350 Cup starts, he has three victories with a 2022 win at Sonoma, 2024 win at Atlanta, and an emotional 2026 win at Charlotte.
Suarez currently sits 14th in the championship standings, and is only 35 points out of the top ten with four races to go. His teammate Carson Hocevar is currently tenth in the No. 77, and his other teammate Michael McDowell in the No. 71 is currently 20th.
2026 was seen as a critical year for Suarez, who has clearly stepped up to the challenge. His 15.2 average finish is the best of his entire Cup career, and while the entirety of Spire has seen a huge improvement this year, the No. 7 car Suarez drives averaged a 22.2 finish last season.
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images
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