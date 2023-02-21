Suarez: New Chevrolet nose gave better pushes in Daytona 500
Daniel Suarez believes that changes to the nose design of Chevrolet’s NASCAR Cup car has allowed the marque’s Camaro to push more aggressively than before in Sunday’s Daytona 500.
Chevrolet scooped the biggest race of the NASCAR Cup season when Ricky Stenhouse scored a surprise win, just beating the Ford of Joey Logano and Toyota’s Christopher Bell when a caution for a huge wreck at Turn 1 ended the race in overtime.
Chevy’s Camaro ZL1 features the biggest visual nose change among NASCAR’s three manufacturers in 2023, with the faux headlights and grille section being positioned lower down than before. It also sports a flatter frontal area beneath that region, allowing its cars’ front and rear bumpers to align better to aid bumpdrafting on superspeedways.
All manufacturers were allowed to submit new nose and hood designs for 2023, which have been approved by NASCAR after windtunnel and track testing, and the three designs appear to be more similar in the front bumper region.
“I think the Chevrolet, the way it was before, it had a pretty good point [at the center of the nose] and I think that made it a little bit difficult for us to push as aggressively as some of the other manufacturers,” Suarez said on FOX’s RaceHub show. “I think, right now, we’re in the same ballpark as them. I don’t want to say that we’re better. But we were definitely better than we were last year.”
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Discount Tire Ford Mustang, Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, Tootsies Orchid Lounge Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
Trackhouse driver Suarez – who became the first Mexican driver to score a Cup race win last year – scored his best-ever Daytona 500 finish on Sunday, and felt his seventh place would have been better but for a spin that put the race under caution with just two laps of the race remaining.
“I was actually a little bit upset, spinning while pretty much coming to the white [flag],” said Suarez. “I felt like I was sitting in a pretty decent position there, working together with Ricky [Stenhouse, the eventual winner] and the No.5 [Kyle Larson] – it was a decent group of Chevys. And then I spun out and everything went south after that.
“I was just struggling with loose balance when people would get to the rear bumper for some reason. That one, the No.2 [Austin Cindric’s Ford Mustang] came very close to me, very tight and the car behind me came very close as well and got me loose.
“It was a little bit crazy. I was just lucky that I caught a caution right after that. I was the lucky dog [the lead car a lap down that gets a wave-around to gain the lap back] and I was able to finish in the top 10 after the whole mess. But the car was fast and the team they did a hell of a job.
“We were in contention, and that’s all you can ask for Daytona, to be able to win one of these. We just spun out there, but we recovered and we are getting better at this kind of racing, and we are going to get one of these one day.”
Related video
NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana
Goodyear debuts new NASCAR Cup tire for Auto Club Speedway
Latest news
Keselowski reveals how Daytona 500 shot “fell apart really quickly”
Keselowski reveals how Daytona 500 shot “fell apart really quickly” Keselowski reveals how Daytona 500 shot “fell apart really quickly”
Brickyard weekend added to Indy NXT schedule
Brickyard weekend added to Indy NXT schedule Brickyard weekend added to Indy NXT schedule
What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells
What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells
Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more
Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
Marques on taking on NASCAR The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
Pros and cons of Next Gen Cup car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Cindric won the Daytona 500 How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in 2022 Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn harsh lesson How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
Larson's long way round to Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is preparing for 2022 car How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Wallace’s win is huge for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.