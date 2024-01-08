Daniel Suarez to have new crew chief for 2024 NASCAR Cup season
The off-season changes in NASCAR continue as Trackhouse Racing announces a new crew chief for Daniel Suarez and the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro.
Suarez will be entering his eighth full-time season of NASCAR Cup Series competition in 2024.
Travis Mack has been his crew chief for the entirety of his time with Trackhouse Racing, which dates back to the beginning of the 2021 season. Mack will now move over to Kaulig Racing as the technical director of its Cup operations and the crew chief for the No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro.
Matt Swiderski, who was the competition director at Kaulig and the crew chief for the No. 16, will essentially swap places with Mack. He will now join Suarez as the crew chief of the No. 99 machine. He won two Cup races with A.J. Allmendinger at Kaulig, taking victory at the Indianapolis Road Course in 2021 and the Charlotte Roval in 2023.
Prior to his tenure with Kaulig, Swiderski worked with Richard Childress Racing and later Team Penske as a crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
"Matt is a proven winner with a dynamic engineering background, and we are confident he will pair well with Daniel,” said Trackhouse co-founder Justin Marks in a release from the team.
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing, Tootsies Orchid Lounge Chevrolet Camaro
2023 was a difficult season for Suarez. He went winless and missed the playoffs, ending the year 19th in the championship standings. The previous year, he earned his first Cup victory at Sonoma Raceway and was tenth in the final standings.
“Everyone sees what Trackhouse Racing is building and I am thankful for the opportunity to come to a winning organization and lead the No. 99 team,” said Swiderski. “I am looking forward to working with Daniel. We are both striving to achieve the same thing, winning. Every day we are going to work on perfecting the next steps that it takes to get more wins and compete for a championship.”
