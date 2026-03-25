Darius Rucker becomes NASCAR team owner, partnering with Legacy Motor Club

Rucker joins an ownership group that includes seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management. NASCAR legend Richard Petty, who owned the team before it morphed into Legacy, now works as a team ambassador.

The acclaimed country singer and Hootie & the Blowfish frontman announced this on the Dan Patrick Show, noting how he has loved NASCAR for years. He is a three-time GRAMMY award winner, and was recently granted a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Legacy Motor Club is a two-car Toyota team, with plans to expand to a third full-time entry for 2026. They currently field the No. 42 and No. 43 with John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones, respectively. Johnson sometimes competed in a third car part-time, driving the No. 84 entry.

They currently sit 24th and 25th in driver points, and the team hasn’t been to Victory Lane since before it became Legacy Motor Club. That win came in the 2022 Southern 500 with Jones, while still operating as Petty GMS Motorsports.

So far this year, Legacy has two top tens, both courtesy of Jones. He finished tenth at Phoenix, and came back from a mid-race spin to finish tenth at Darlington last weekend as well.