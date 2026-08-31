Darlington NASCAR Viewer's Guide: Everything you need to know for the Southern 500

16 drivers have locked themselves into the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Chase for the championship, and now only 100 points separates them. Denny Hamlin is the No. 1 seed, while Ryan Preece is the No. 16 seed after a dramatic win at Daytona.

The first of ten battlegrounds will be the historic Darlington Raceway, and the 2026 edition of the Southern 500.

The History and Track Dimensions for Darlington Raceway

Spotters and fans at Darlington Raceway Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Darlington Raceway joined the NASCAR Cup Series schedule in 1950. It is a 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval. The higher-speed Turns 1 and 2 have 25 degrees of banking, while Turns 3 and 4 have 23 degrees of banking. Even down the straightaways, there are six degrees of banking.

Known as both 'the track too tough to tame' and the 'Lady in Black' for the black marks that appear along the white walls from car contact every race weekend, Darlington is one of the trickiest tracks on the schedule.

Even among the crown jewels, 500 miles of racing at Darlington is considered especially grueling for drivers, teams and equipment. It's also the oldest of the crown jewels, with Johnny Mantz winning the first-ever Darlington race in 1950. With an average speed of just 75mph, he won by over nine laps. The key to victory? Mantz ran far more durable track tires on his car, allowing him to cut out several pit stops and gap the field by a wide margin.

Even today, tires are everything at Darlington, and expect extreme fall-off on Sunday evening.

Meet the 2026 Chase field for the NASCAR Cup Series

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford Photo by: Michael Bush - Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

(1.) Denny Hamlin (2100pts): Hamlin's quest to become a Cup champion continues, and all eyes will be on Hamlin as he is the winningest driver in Cup Series history without a title. This latest attempt comes one year after a heartbreaking loss in overtime at the season finale, leaving him as the 2025 championship runner-up. This will be his 21st shot at a NASCAR Cup title, and enters the postseason as the clear favorite.

(2.) Ryan Blaney (2075pts): Blaney leads the way for Ford as he pursues his second career NASCAR Cup Series title. He is the only Ford driver in the top eight in the championship, and enters the Chase with two wins over the summer.

(3.) Tyler Reddick (2065pts): Reddick looked unstoppable at the start of the year, becoming the first driver in history to win the opening three races of a NASCAR Cup season. At one point, he held a points lead approaching 130pts, but the summer stretch has been a brutal one. He has five wins this season -- more than any other driver -- but none since May. Maybe the reset is just what he needs, or perhaps it will only amplify his struggles with the pressure on

(4.) Ty Gibbs (2060pts): Gibbs finally broke through, winning two Cup races this year and positioning himself for a chance at his first-ever Cup title. Gibbs has made the postseason before, but he has never placed higher than 15th in the standings.

(5.) Chase Briscoe (2055pts): Briscoe started the year off slow, but he has really turned up the wick this summer. He was below the Chase cut-line entering the Coca-Cola 600, but rocketed up to fifth through the last half of the regular season with a flurry of strong results. Like Gibbs, this is his best shot yet to become a NASCAR Cup Series champion.

(6.) Christopher Bell (2050pts): It's been an odd season for Bell. He is the highest-ranked driver without a win, but the JGR driver also has a remarkable seven runner-up finishes this year. With win and you're in gone, runs like that could be enough to put him in title contention -- even without a win.

(7.) Kyle Larson (2045pts): The reigning 2x champion has had a strange season as well, and its' been a very off-year for Hendrick. Larson is the highest-ranked Chevrolet driver, and he's also winless. Larson has yet to win a Cup race since his ill-fated Indy 500/Coke 600 Double in May of last year, and yet, he is also the defending champion. It's unclear if Hendrick has what it takes to actually battle for a title this year.

(8.) Chase Elliott (2040pts): The only Hendrick driver to reach Victory Lane this year, and he's done it twice. Elliott started the year strong but has since slipped in recent weeks. He has just one finish higher than 11th over the last three months of racing, which is shocking for this team. Right now, they seem a little lost as Elliott hopes to earn his first Cup title since 2020.

(9.) Joey Logano (2035pts): It's an even-year, and Logano has arrived once again. The three-time Cup champion was considered a dud for most of the year, and few even expected him to make the Chase. However, the Penske driver has gone on a tear in recent weeks with two wins, rocketing up from 18th to 9th in the championship. This driver is motivated to prove to the doubters that he can win a title under another format beyond the controversial elimination format used between 2014 and 2025.

(10.) Chris Buescher (2030pts): A quiet contender, solid all year despite never reaching Victory Lane. Buescher doesn't seem to have the speed to contend for a title, but he is a driver who always extracts the most out of his No. 17 Ford. If other drivers stumble, he will be ready to pounce.

(11.) Daniel Suarez (2025pts): It's been an incredible turnaround for Suarez after being let go from Trackhouse Racing. He has led the way for Spire into the Chase while all three cars belonging to his former team failed to make the cut. Suarez won the Coca-Cola 600, and ended the regular season with a runner-up finish at Daytona. However, Spire is very hot-and-cold, and you never really know if they're going to show up with speed on any given race weekend.

(12.) Carson Hocevar (2020pts): The center of attention, but not always for good reasons. Hocevar earned his first career win at Talladega, and has made himself the story on most race weekends. He is wildly aggressive and a big personality, earning him a massive fan base and helping him to lead the way in retail sales. However, he has stumbled in recent weeks, falling from fifth to 12th in the standings as his take-no-prisoners style cost him some valuable points.

(13.) William Byron (2015pts): It's been a strange year for Hendrick, and that extends to Byron. He's done nothing notable and enters the Chase very low in the standings for a driver who has placed fourth or better in the championship in each of the last three seasons. Like his teammates, Byron just seems a little lost right now.

(14.) Bubba Wallace (2010pts): Wallace has had the speed, but not the luck in 2026. He had the speed to win multiple races, but it never really came together. If they clean that up for the Chase, he could rise and be among the other top Toyotas, but at the moment, Wallace needs a bit more consistency to be a factor.

(15.) Austin Cindric (2005pts): The third and final Penske driver to make the cut. Like Buescher of RFK, Cindric has been quietly consistent all year. He hasn't had the pace to go and win, but he has done just enough to give his team a shot at the postseason.

(16.) Ryan Preece (2000pts): The driver who simply refused to surrender. Preece gained 48 points on Shane van Gisbergen in a single race, even as SVG won Stage 1 at Daytona while Preece slid through the infield grass. Preece went on to win the race for his first Cup win in his 249th career start! He is highly determined and all the momentum is with the No. 60 RFK Ford...for the moment.

Full Weekend Schedule

Saturday, September 5

1:30pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series practice and qualifying -- CW App & ESPN Unlimited

4:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying -- TruTV & HBO Max

7:30pm EST -- NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race -- The CW

Sunday, September 6

4:30pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series pre-race show -- USA

5:00pm EST -- NASCAR Cup Series Southern 500 at Darlington [367 laps] -- USA

Can Chase Briscoe win three in-a-row?

Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Photo by: Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images

Chase Briscoe will have extra eyes on him this weekend as he tries to pull of a truly impressive three-peat. In 2024, he won the Southern 500 at Darlington in the No. 14 Ford, earning Stewart-Haas Racing its final victory before the team shut down.

In 2025, he did it again, this time while driving for Joe Gibbs Racing in the No. 19 Toyota.

This year, he enters the Chase as the No. 5 seed and another victory with JGR could immediately put him in contention for the championship lead, as he enters Darlington 45pts behind Hamlin.

No driver has won three consecutive Southern 500s since the legendary Jeff Gordon actually won four in-a-row from 1995 through 1998. Since then, Greg Biffle (2005-2006) and Briscoe (2024-2025) are the only drivers to have won the difficult event in back-to-back years.

Reddick won the most recent Cup race at Darlington earlier this year, and Briscoe wasn't much of a factor, finishing 12th. However, that was a very different No. 19 team. As we noted in our Chase field recap, they have really found their groove over the summer and are likely to be a real threat on Sunday. But who will Briscoe have to face if he hopes to make history at Darlington? Here's a look...

Other Drivers to Watch

Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images

Denny Hamlin: Hamlin has five wins at Darlington, far more than any other active driver. He's also the most experienced with 28 previous Cup races at the iconic track. And despite so many starts, he still has a better average finish than any other driver in the field, averaging an 8.0 result. He leads all active drivers in top fives and top tens as well.

Tyler Reddick: The most recent Darlington winner and a constant threat to win at Darlington. While it was his first Cup win at Darlington, Reddick has just one finish outside the top ten in the last six Darlington races, and that was a race where he cut down a tire while battling for the win.

Kyle Larson: This would be the perfect place for Larson to end his unusual winless streak. He is always fast at Darlington and we know he loves to keep it close to the wall, which is the fastest way around this track. While recent years have been rough for him at Darlington, he did win the Southern 500 in 2023. He also has led more laps at Darlington than even Hamlin, despite eleven fewer starts.

The spoilers: Keep an eye on the drivers who were eliminated from Chase contention, too. They don't have to worry about stage points and can risk it all for a chance at a crown jewel victory, while the top 16 may have to play it more conservatively. Brad Keselowski has two Cup wins at Darlington, and has the most experience beyond Hamlin. Erik Jones is a two-time Southern 500 winner, and neither of those were flukes. He also has the support of Toyota, which most expect to be the leading manufacturer this weekend. Ross Chastain has played spoiler before, winning as a non-playoff driver in 2024, and becoming the first driver beyond the Championship 4 (in the old format) to win the season finale when he stole the Phoenix win in 2023.

Which Active Driver Leads These Categories?

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

Most wins: Denny Hamlin (5)

Most poles: Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano (2)

Most starts: Denny Hamlin (28)

Most top fives: Denny Hamlin (14)

Most top tens: Denny Hamlin (20)

Most laps led: Kyle Larson (1,070)

Best average finish: Denny Hamlin (8.0)

Best average start: Denny Hamlin (8.5)

Most lead lap finishes: Denny Hamlin (25)

Watch: Race Rewind: Preece wins his way into The Chase at Daytona