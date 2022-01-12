Tickets Subscribe
Previous / NASCAR: Next Gen ready "to put on a good show" at Daytona
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 News

David Ragan to attempt 2022 Daytona 500 with RWR

By:

NASCAR veteran David Ragan will pilot the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing entry in multiple races this year.

David Ragan to attempt 2022 Daytona 500 with RWR

Ragan, 36, is a veteran of the NASCAR Cup Series with 472 starts and two victories - both at superspeedways.

In February, he will attempt to make his 16th start in the Daytona 500. The other races he plans to run will be announced at a later date. 

“I am thrilled to be back in The DAYTONA 500 driving the new 2022 Ford Mustang for RWR,” said Ragan in a release from the team. “I have always loved racing at Daytona, and know that we will have a shot to lead laps and contend for the win this year.  The DAYTONA 500 is a special race with the best drivers in the world, and I cant wait to hit the track.”

Read Also:

Since retiring from full-time competition at the conclusion of the 2019, he has returned to run the 500 each year and even secured a fourth-place finish in the 2020 event. That result is the best finish ever for a Rick Ware Racing driver.

"I am really excited to have David back behind the wheel of one of our Rick Ware Racing Fords," said team owner Rick Ware. "David is a great asset to the RWR family. In 2020, RWR scored our first Top 5 in the DAYTONA 500 with Ragan behind the wheel, and I'm optimistic that through our new Ford Performance alliance, we could see that No. 15 leading the field to the checkered flag on February 20th."

