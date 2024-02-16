Daytona 500: Hamlin, Toyotas dominate Friday practice

With rain expected all day Saturday, Friday’s 50-minute session was likely the only opportunity for teams to get on track prior to Sunday’s 500, which could also see a weather delay until Monday.

Toyotas, which won both of Thursday night’s 150-mile qualifying races, dominated Friday’s practice with Hamlin topping the speed chart at 197.476 mph.

He was followed by Erik Jones (197.468 mph) and Christopher Bell (197.429 mph) as Toyotas claimed the top eight speeds.

Ty Gibbs was fourth quick and John Hunter Nemechek rounded out the top five.

Completing the top 10 in average single car lap speeds were Tyler Reddick, Jimmie Johnson, Bubba Wallace, Michael McDowell and Austin Cindric.

McDowell was the top Ford driver while Austin Dillon had the fastest Chevrolet and was 15th quick.

RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher did not participate in Friday’s practice as he returned to North Carolina to be with his wife, Emma, who was expecting the couple’s second child.

David Ragan, who is driving a third entry for RFK, ran some laps in Buescher’s No. 17 Ford in addition to his own No. 60 Ford. Buescher is expected to be back at the track on Sunday morning.

Anthony Alfredo, who is driving the No. 62 for Beard Motorsports, was the only car not to take a lap in practice.

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Ryan Blaney had the fastest average lap speed (192.030 mph) followed by Cindric and Harrison Burton.