Daytona 500: Hamlin, Toyotas dominate Friday practice
Denny Hamlin ended up fastest in Friday’s NASCAR Cup practice session at Daytona International Speedway – which could be the final warmup prior to the Daytona 500.
With rain expected all day Saturday, Friday’s 50-minute session was likely the only opportunity for teams to get on track prior to Sunday’s 500, which could also see a weather delay until Monday.
Toyotas, which won both of Thursday night’s 150-mile qualifying races, dominated Friday’s practice with Hamlin topping the speed chart at 197.476 mph.
He was followed by Erik Jones (197.468 mph) and Christopher Bell (197.429 mph) as Toyotas claimed the top eight speeds.
Ty Gibbs was fourth quick and John Hunter Nemechek rounded out the top five.
Completing the top 10 in average single car lap speeds were Tyler Reddick, Jimmie Johnson, Bubba Wallace, Michael McDowell and Austin Cindric.
McDowell was the top Ford driver while Austin Dillon had the fastest Chevrolet and was 15th quick.
RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher did not participate in Friday’s practice as he returned to North Carolina to be with his wife, Emma, who was expecting the couple’s second child.
David Ragan, who is driving a third entry for RFK, ran some laps in Buescher’s No. 17 Ford in addition to his own No. 60 Ford. Buescher is expected to be back at the track on Sunday morning.
Anthony Alfredo, who is driving the No. 62 for Beard Motorsports, was the only car not to take a lap in practice.
Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Ryan Blaney had the fastest average lap speed (192.030 mph) followed by Cindric and Harrison Burton.
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|D. HAMLINJoe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Toyota
|22
|
45.575
|197.477
|2
|E. JONESLegacy Motor Club
|43
|Toyota
|19
|
+0.002
45.577
|0.002
|197.468
|3
|C. BELLJoe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Toyota
|17
|
+0.011
45.586
|0.009
|197.429
|4
|
T. GIBBSJoe Gibbs Racing
|54
|Toyota
|20
|
+0.019
45.594
|0.008
|197.394
|5
|J. NEMECHEKLegacy Motor Club
|42
|Toyota
|18
|
+0.023
45.598
|0.004
|197.377
|6
|T. REDDICK23XI Racing
|45
|Toyota
|18
|
+0.026
45.601
|0.003
|197.364
|7
|J. JOHNSONLegacy Motor Club
|84
|Toyota
|18
|
+0.045
45.620
|0.019
|197.282
|8
|B. WALLACE23XI Racing
|23
|Toyota
|19
|
+0.081
45.656
|0.036
|197.126
|9
|M. MCDOWELLFront Row Motorsports
|34
|Ford
|17
|
+0.681
46.256
|0.600
|194.569
|10
|A. CINDRICTeam Penske
|2
|Ford
|19
|
+0.692
46.267
|0.011
|194.523
|11
|T. GILLILANDFront Row Motorsports
|38
|Ford
|16
|
+0.699
46.274
|0.007
|194.494
|12
|H. BURTONWood Brothers Racing
|21
|Ford
|18
|
+0.708
46.283
|0.009
|194.456
|13
|R. BLANEYTeam Penske
|12
|Ford
|22
|
+0.732
46.307
|0.024
|194.355
|14
|J. LOGANOTeam Penske
|22
|Ford
|31
|
+0.800
46.375
|0.068
|194.070
|15
|A. DILLONRichard Childress Racing
|3
|Chevrolet
|21
|
+0.836
46.411
|0.036
|193.920
|16
|K. BUSCHRichard Childress Racing
|8
|Chevrolet
|30
|
+1.132
46.707
|0.296
|192.691
|17
|W. BYRONHendrick Motorsports
|24
|Chevrolet
|25
|
+1.153
46.728
|0.021
|192.604
|18
|C. ELLIOTTHendrick Motorsports
|9
|Chevrolet
|25
|
+1.158
46.733
|0.005
|192.583
|19
|K. LARSONHendrick Motorsports
|5
|Chevrolet
|27
|
+1.171
46.746
|0.013
|192.530
|20
|R. STENHOUSE JRJTG Daugherty Racing
|47
|Chevrolet
|16
|
+1.178
46.753
|0.007
|192.501
|21
|J. HALEYRick Ware Racing
|51
|Ford
|15
|
+1.196
46.771
|0.018
|192.427
|22
|C. BRISCOEStewart-Haas Racing
|14
|Ford
|26
|
+1.212
46.787
|0.016
|192.361
|23
|A. BOWMANHendrick Motorsports
|48
|Chevrolet
|27
|
+1.213
46.788
|0.001
|192.357
|24
|J. BERRYStewart-Haas Racing
|4
|Ford
|21
|
+1.243
46.818
|0.030
|192.234
|25
|N. GRAGSONStewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Ford
|16
|
+1.250
46.825
|0.007
|192.205
|26
|D. RAGANRFK Racing
|60
|Ford
|21
|
+1.251
46.826
|0.001
|192.201
|27
|B. KESELOWSKIRFK Racing
|6
|Ford
|22
|
+1.256
46.831
|0.005
|192.180
|28
|R. HERBSTRick Ware Racing
|15
|Ford
|18
|
+1.801
47.376
|0.545
|189.970
|29
|
Z. SMITHSpire Motorsports
|71
|Chevrolet
|11
|
+2.366
47.941
|0.565
|187.731
|30
|A. ALLMENDINGERKaulig Racing
|16
|Chevrolet
|11
|
+2.384
47.959
|0.018
|187.660
|31
|C. LAJOIESpire Motorsports
|7
|Chevrolet
|5
|
+2.932
48.507
|0.548
|185.540
|32
|D. HEMRICKaulig Racing
|31
|Chevrolet
|19
|
+2.953
48.528
|0.021
|185.460
|33
|
C. HOCEVARSpire Motorsports
|77
|Chevrolet
|9
|
+3.141
48.716
|0.188
|184.744
|34
|R. CHASTAINTrackHouse Racing
|1
|Chevrolet
|14
|
+3.495
49.070
|0.354
|183.411
|35
|D. SUAREZTrackHouse Racing
|99
|Chevrolet
|20
|
+3.759
49.334
|0.264
|182.430
|36
|R. PREECEStewart-Haas Racing
|41
|Ford
|4
|
+3.814
49.389
|0.055
|182.227
|37
|K. GRALAFront Row Motorsports
|36
|Ford
|3
|
+3.852
49.427
|0.038
|182.087
|38
|M. TRUEX JRJoe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Toyota
|4
|
+4.092
49.667
|0.240
|181.207
