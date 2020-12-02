NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

2021 Daytona 500 to have limited fans in attendance

shares
comments
2021 Daytona 500 to have limited fans in attendance
By:

NASCAR will begin its 2021 season the way it ended 2020 – with limited fans in attendance.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Daytona International Speedway announced Wednesday the track will host a limited number of fans for the 63rd annual Daytona 500, the season-opener of the NASCAR Cup Series season scheduled for Feb. 14.

The track did not provide an exact number of fans that could attend but said it would work to accommodate fans that have already purchased tickets for the event.

To ensure social distancing between groups who will be in attendance, many fans will be reseated in new locations. The reseating process is expected to be complete by early January.

“The Daytona 500 is one of the greatest spectacles in all of sports, and fans from all over the world converge in Daytona Beach to be a part of motorsport’s biggest day,” said speedway president Chip Wile.

“While we won’t be able to have a capacity crowd here in February, we are excited that we can host the Daytona 500 with those in attendance, as well as for the millions who will tune in live on Fox.

“The ‘Great American Race’ will once again have the aura and atmosphere that fans have come to know and love. From the pageantry of our pre-race festivities to the rumble of 40 engines roaring around the high banks, it’s the biggest stage in motorsports.”

All guests will be screened before entering the facility and will be required to wear face coverings while maintaining six feet social distancing throughout their visit.

Information about all ticket options and safety protocols, can be found by visiting www.DAYTONA500.com/updates or calling 1-800-PITSHOP.

Tickets also remain for other Speedweeks events, including a limited number of premium and extended-stay camping packages.

Related video

Corey LaJoie joins Spire Motorsports for 2021 Cup season

Previous article

Corey LaJoie joins Spire Motorsports for 2021 Cup season
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

Russell replaces Hamilton at Mercedes for Sakhir GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell replaces Hamilton at Mercedes for Sakhir GP

2021 Supercars calendar unveiled
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

2021 Supercars calendar unveiled

Supercars set to drop Newcastle for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars set to drop Newcastle for 2021

Crehan departs Supercars TV team
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Crehan departs Supercars TV team

Davies joins Go Eleven Ducati for 2021 WSBK season
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Davies joins Go Eleven Ducati for 2021 WSBK season

DJR to make number change for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

DJR to make number change for 2021

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming

Wolff: Formula E must react following Audi, BMW exits
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Wolff: Formula E must react following Audi, BMW exits

Latest news

2021 Daytona 500 to have limited fans in attendance
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

2021 Daytona 500 to have limited fans in attendance

Corey LaJoie joins Spire Motorsports for 2021 Cup season
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Corey LaJoie joins Spire Motorsports for 2021 Cup season

Hendrick Motorsports crew member and wife killed in car crash
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Hendrick Motorsports crew member and wife killed in car crash

Morgan Shepherd diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Morgan Shepherd diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease

Trending

1
Supercars

Newcastle to open 2022 Supercars season

51min
2
MotoGP

Rossi would have stopped racing without Yamaha MotoGP return

7h
3
Formula E

Wolff: Formula E must react following Audi, BMW exits

1h
4
Supercars

Supercars set to drop Newcastle for 2021

5
Supercars

Supercars wants Gold Coast finale in 2021

Latest news

2021 Daytona 500 to have limited fans in attendance
NAS

2021 Daytona 500 to have limited fans in attendance

Corey LaJoie joins Spire Motorsports for 2021 Cup season
NAS

Corey LaJoie joins Spire Motorsports for 2021 Cup season

Hendrick Motorsports crew member and wife killed in car crash
NAS

Hendrick Motorsports crew member and wife killed in car crash

Morgan Shepherd diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease
NAS

Morgan Shepherd diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease

McLeod and Tifft partner to form new Cup Series team
NAS

McLeod and Tifft partner to form new Cup Series team

Latest videos

Tifft provides health update, discusses racing future 07:55:02
NASCAR Cup
Nov 21, 2020

Tifft provides health update, discusses racing future

McLeod: Forming Live Fast Motorsports ‘decades of dreaming, decades of work’ 07:55:01
NASCAR Cup
Nov 21, 2020

McLeod: Forming Live Fast Motorsports ‘decades of dreaming, decades of work’

First look: Side-by-side Next Gen in-car footage 07:54:24
NASCAR Cup
Nov 19, 2020

First look: Side-by-side Next Gen in-car footage

Jimmie Johnson earns Bill France Award of Excellence 07:54:13
NASCAR Cup
Nov 19, 2020

Jimmie Johnson earns Bill France Award of Excellence

Chase Elliott, Justin Allgaier and Zane Smith named 2020 Most Popular Drivers 07:54:12
NASCAR Cup
Nov 19, 2020

Chase Elliott, Justin Allgaier and Zane Smith named 2020 Most Popular Drivers

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.