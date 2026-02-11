Austin Cindric and Team Penske lead the first Daytona 500 practice

NASCAR Cup cars got on track at Daytona for the first time on Wednesday, shaking down their cars in morning practice for the 68th running of the Daytona 500.

With qualifying following later in the day, most times were in qualifying trim and focusing on single-car runs. However, there was the occasional drafting and very small groups that formed, impacting the final speed charts. While some drivers like Ross Chastain said it was an accident to end up in a draft as the field attempted to space themselves out, other drivers like Bubba Wallace called it a 'PR' lap in the draft, smiling.

At the end of the one-hour session, 2022 Daytona 500 winner and Team Penske driver Austin Cindric led the way with a fast lap of 187.402mph, lapping the 2.5-mile superspeedway in 48.025 seconds. He was followed by the Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet of Chastain, the RFK Racing Ford of Corey LaJoie, the 23XI Racing Toyota of Wallace, and the Spire Motorsports Chevrolet of Daniel Suarez.

Alex Bowman, Erik Jones, Corey Heim, Kyle Larson, and Jimmie Johnson filled out the remainder of the top ten.

The fastest open entries

LaJoie is one of eight open entries not yet locked into the 500 and vying for one of the final four spots on the grid. With the fastest two open entries in qualifying locking themselves in the field later today, single-lap speed will be critical for these drivers.

The next-best open entry was reigning NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Heim in eighth, driving for 23XI Racing. You then have to go back to Justin Allgaier as the third fastest open entry in 18th.

43 of the 45 entries went out on track, but Michael McDowell in the No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet and Todd Gilliland in the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford.

Brad Keselowski was also on track after being cleared to race earlier this week. He was walking with a cane, as he continues to recovery from a broken femur, and David Ragan is on standby if he needs a relief driver.

There were no incidents and no major mechanical issues during the first practice session of the week. The next on-track action will be qualifying at 8pm EST. today.

Daytona 500 Practice #1 Complete Results

cla # driver manufacturer laps time mph 1 2 Austin Cindric Ford 13 48.025 187.402 2 1 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 6 48.146 186.931 3 199 Corey LaJoie Ford 11 48.253 186.517 4 23 Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 8 48.262 186.482 5 7 Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 8 48.494 185.590 6 48 Alex Bowman Chevrolet 4 48.522 185.483 7 43 Erik Jones Toyota 14 48.585 185.242 8 67 Corey Heim Toyota 8 48.599 185.189 9 5 Kyle Larson Chevrolet 7 48.679 184.885 10 84 Jimmie Johnson Toyota 20 48.688 184.850 11 42 John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 16 48.737 184.665 12 8 Kyle Busch Chevrolet 5 48.775 184.521 13 19 Chase Briscoe Toyota 17 48.815 184.370 14 3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet 6 48.870 184.162 15 35 Riley Herbst Toyota 9 48.877 184.136 16 10 Ty Dillon Chevrolet 9 48.890 184.087 17 88 Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 10 48.937 183.910 18 17 Chris Buescher Ford 7 48.954 183.846 19 40 Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 7 48.990 183.711 20 9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 5 48.994 183.696 21 21 Josh Berry Ford 5 48.996 183.688 22 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 5 48.998 183.681 23 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota 8 49.005 183.655 24 60 Ryan Preece Ford 7 49.007 183.647 25 41 Cole Custer Ford 6 49.035 183.542 26 62 Anthony Alfredo Chevrolet 5 49.041 183.520 27 45 Tyler Reddick Toyota 20 49.043 183.512 28 6 Brad Keselowski Ford 10 49.066 183.426 29 77 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 2 49.080 183.374 30 20 Christopher Bell Toyota 7 49.084 183.359 31 12 Ryan Blaney Ford 9 49.095 183.318 32 22 Joey Logano Ford 12 49.102 183.292 33 51 Cody Ware Ford 6 49.113 183.251 34 24 William Byron Chevrolet 2 49.189 182.968 35 36 Chandler Smith Ford 4 49.202 182.919 36 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 3 49.237 182.789 37 16 AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 8 49.244 182.763 38 97 Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 10 49.321 182.478 39 4 Noah Gragson Ford 1 49.395 182.205 40 38 Zane Smith Ford 1 49.499 181.822 41 78 BJ McLeod Chevrolet 9 49.656 181.247 42 66 Casey Mears Ford 8 49.810 180.687 43 44 JJ Yeley Chevrolet 4 50.126 179.548