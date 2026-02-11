Austin Cindric and Team Penske lead the first Daytona 500 practice
Cindric topped the speed charts in the No. 2 Team Penske Ford, which came with some help from a draft
Austin Cindric, Team Penske Ford
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
NASCAR Cup cars got on track at Daytona for the first time on Wednesday, shaking down their cars in morning practice for the 68th running of the Daytona 500.
With qualifying following later in the day, most times were in qualifying trim and focusing on single-car runs. However, there was the occasional drafting and very small groups that formed, impacting the final speed charts. While some drivers like Ross Chastain said it was an accident to end up in a draft as the field attempted to space themselves out, other drivers like Bubba Wallace called it a 'PR' lap in the draft, smiling.
At the end of the one-hour session, 2022 Daytona 500 winner and Team Penske driver Austin Cindric led the way with a fast lap of 187.402mph, lapping the 2.5-mile superspeedway in 48.025 seconds. He was followed by the Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet of Chastain, the RFK Racing Ford of Corey LaJoie, the 23XI Racing Toyota of Wallace, and the Spire Motorsports Chevrolet of Daniel Suarez.
Alex Bowman, Erik Jones, Corey Heim, Kyle Larson, and Jimmie Johnson filled out the remainder of the top ten.
The fastest open entries
LaJoie is one of eight open entries not yet locked into the 500 and vying for one of the final four spots on the grid. With the fastest two open entries in qualifying locking themselves in the field later today, single-lap speed will be critical for these drivers.
The next-best open entry was reigning NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Heim in eighth, driving for 23XI Racing. You then have to go back to Justin Allgaier as the third fastest open entry in 18th.
43 of the 45 entries went out on track, but Michael McDowell in the No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet and Todd Gilliland in the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford.
Brad Keselowski was also on track after being cleared to race earlier this week. He was walking with a cane, as he continues to recovery from a broken femur, and David Ragan is on standby if he needs a relief driver.
There were no incidents and no major mechanical issues during the first practice session of the week. The next on-track action will be qualifying at 8pm EST. today.
Daytona 500 Practice #1 Complete Results
|cla
|#
|driver
|manufacturer
|laps
|time
|mph
|1
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|13
|48.025
|187.402
|2
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|6
|48.146
|186.931
|3
|199
|Corey LaJoie
|Ford
|11
|48.253
|186.517
|4
|23
|Darrell Wallace Jr
|Toyota
|8
|48.262
|186.482
|5
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
|8
|48.494
|185.590
|6
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|4
|48.522
|185.483
|7
|43
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|14
|48.585
|185.242
|8
|67
|Corey Heim
|Toyota
|8
|48.599
|185.189
|9
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|7
|48.679
|184.885
|10
|84
|Jimmie Johnson
|Toyota
|20
|48.688
|184.850
|11
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Toyota
|16
|48.737
|184.665
|12
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Chevrolet
|5
|48.775
|184.521
|13
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Toyota
|17
|48.815
|184.370
|14
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|6
|48.870
|184.162
|15
|35
|Riley Herbst
|Toyota
|9
|48.877
|184.136
|16
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|9
|48.890
|184.087
|17
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|Chevrolet
|10
|48.937
|183.910
|18
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|7
|48.954
|183.846
|19
|40
|Justin Allgaier
|Chevrolet
|7
|48.990
|183.711
|20
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|5
|48.994
|183.696
|21
|21
|Josh Berry
|Ford
|5
|48.996
|183.688
|22
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|Chevrolet
|5
|48.998
|183.681
|23
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|8
|49.005
|183.655
|24
|60
|Ryan Preece
|Ford
|7
|49.007
|183.647
|25
|41
|Cole Custer
|Ford
|6
|49.035
|183.542
|26
|62
|Anthony Alfredo
|Chevrolet
|5
|49.041
|183.520
|27
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|Toyota
|20
|49.043
|183.512
|28
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|10
|49.066
|183.426
|29
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Chevrolet
|2
|49.080
|183.374
|30
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|7
|49.084
|183.359
|31
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|9
|49.095
|183.318
|32
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|12
|49.102
|183.292
|33
|51
|Cody Ware
|Ford
|6
|49.113
|183.251
|34
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|2
|49.189
|182.968
|35
|36
|Chandler Smith
|Ford
|4
|49.202
|182.919
|36
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Toyota
|3
|49.237
|182.789
|37
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|8
|49.244
|182.763
|38
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chevrolet
|10
|49.321
|182.478
|39
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Ford
|1
|49.395
|182.205
|40
|38
|Zane Smith
|Ford
|1
|49.499
|181.822
|41
|78
|BJ McLeod
|Chevrolet
|9
|49.656
|181.247
|42
|66
|Casey Mears
|Ford
|8
|49.810
|180.687
|43
|44
|JJ Yeley
|Chevrolet
|4
|50.126
|179.548
