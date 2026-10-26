NASCAR Cup Talladega II

Denny Hamlin blasts Next Gen: “A sports car not meant to be running 200mph”

Hamlin finished eighth at Talladega but fell 73 points behind Kyle Larson, while also criticizing the NASCAR Cup car and the fuel-saving style of superspeedway racing

Nick DeGroot Matt Weaver

Published: Oct 26, 2026, 12:23 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

The pack racing at Talladega

Photo by: Karl Anderson Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Denny Hamlin finished eighth at Talladega Superspeedway, but the driver he's chasing for the championship won the race. As a result, Hamlin leaves Talladega 73 points behind Kyle Larson with his 2026 title hopes slipping away.

When asked if he can overcome the deficit, Hamlin said after the race: "I don't know. Maybe, maybe not." It's not over, but it will take a huge race weekend at Martinsville for him to remain in realistic contention.

Hamlin was also frustrated by the fuel-saving game, offering some critical remarks for the Next Gen (or Gen-7) race car, which brought a new aero package to Talladega: "Unfortunately for us, they designed a car that just has so much drag in it. The racing was definitely different, handling played a factor, but it's not like it used to be. You can't take any more spoiler off this thing. It’s a sports car not meant to be running 200mph."

Read Also:

Reflecting further on his day, Hamlin had mixed emotions over the outcome.

"I mean, if you asked me to start the day would I take an eighth, I mean, probably," said Hamlin. "I guess so. But obviously, the 5's [Larson] on a massive run at the right time of the year. And so it's just -- that's what we got. It's disappointing, but also like our day could have been a shit ton worse. We didn't get stage points. We tried, but it's just lots of games going on. It's really, really tough to do it."

On the final lap, Hamlin was in a great position pushing Stenhouse into the lead, and said he "was committed to stay with Ricky, because I knew he was gonna do what was best for him and not what he was told to do (by Chevrolet)."

However, he then got clipped by Todd Gilliland, knocking him into Austin Hill and destroying all momentum the No. 11 had. He got swamped by the pack and fell back to eighth as Larson surged forward to claim victory.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Ryan Preece on RFK nearly lapping the field: "You'll never see that again"

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Nick DeGroot





Ryan Preece on RFK nearly lapping the field: "You'll never see that again"



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Talladega II



40 min



Ryan Preece on RFK nearly lapping the field: "You'll never see that again"





Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after 2026 Talladega II



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Talladega II



1 h



Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after 2026 Talladega II





9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks



Feature



NASCAR Cup



Feature



NASCAR Cup



9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks

More from

Denny Hamlin





How the seven NASCAR Cup title contenders perform at Talladega



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Talladega II



17 h



How the seven NASCAR Cup title contenders perform at Talladega





Winners and losers from a Chase-altering NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Phoenix II



Winners and losers from a Chase-altering NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix





Winners and losers from NASCAR Cup at Charlotte after dramatic finish



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Charlotte II



Winners and losers from NASCAR Cup at Charlotte after dramatic finish

Latest news





Denny Hamlin blasts Next Gen: “A sports car not meant to be running 200mph”



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Talladega II



8 min



Denny Hamlin blasts Next Gen: “A sports car not meant to be running 200mph”





Ryan Preece on RFK nearly lapping the field: "You'll never see that again"



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Talladega II



40 min



Ryan Preece on RFK nearly lapping the field: "You'll never see that again"





A strategic masterclass: How Kimi Antonelli put himself on the cusp of F1 title at the US GP



Formula 1



United States GP



A strategic masterclass: How Kimi Antonelli put himself on the cusp of F1 title at the US GP





George Russell confused by lack of pace at F1 US GP despite upgraded W17



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



United States GP



49 min



George Russell confused by lack of pace at F1 US GP despite upgraded W17

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe