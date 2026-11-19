NASCAR Cup

Denny Hamlin content with 2027 retirement plan but keeps door open

When the Joe Gibbs Racing lifer says he's retiring, he will mean it

Published: Nov 19, 2026, 2:46 AM

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Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Photo by: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In this moment, Denny Hamlin fully expects to retire at the end of the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season, but he also knows better than to say ‘never’ in a never say never kind of industry.

In speaking to Dave Moody on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Wednesday, Hamlin said he has only ‘one more chance at it’ regarding the Cup Series championship and potential changes coming to his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team.

It begged the question if Hamlin was truly committed to that timeline, even amidst JGR president Dave Alpern telling the station last week that they were prepared to ‘tackle’ Hamlin to keep him in the car come 2028 too.

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“Yeah, I mean, Joe does his normal thing,” Hamlin told Moody. “He just pops in at the house at 8:00-9:00 PM at night and sits on the couch and has a discussion with you. That's already started.

“But I mean, listen, I feel very content with it. I think I need to have further conversations with current retired drivers. I'd love to talk to Kevin Harvick and those guys because I know that once you say that's it, there is no turning back. That’s it.

“So, I need to make sure of that. I do still love it. It does take it’s toll on me a little bit more than what it used to. I just have to weigh all the pros and the cons to it.”

Hamlin says the decision will not come down to money and that Gibbs has been entirely fair to him. The 64-time winner in the Cup Series also wants to be mindful of whatever plans JGR makes for the No. 11 team, which appears to be Brent Crews.

“I definitely am going to do whatever is best for Joe Gibbs Racing, but I'm not going to compromise my performance,” Hamlin said. “I told him I just could not, there's no way I can show up. If you tell me that I got to go 2-3 more years, if I know that I'm not going to be able to win every single weekend, there's just no way I can do it.

“I'm just too much of a competitor to just go out there and make laps. And so, I feel like I'm at my best right now and I know that Father Time is undefeated. I can feel it. In my everyday life, I can tell things are changing. It's a matter of time before it changes on the racetrack. It just is. So I want to avoid that at all costs.”

In other words, Hamlin does not want to be less than 100 percent, and he also acknowledged that he was burned out at the end of 2026. To compensate, he will take more time off during the regular season, but also acknowledged that his season was also compromised by the death of his father in December and the antitrust trial his 23XI Racing team successfully waged against NASCAR deep into last year.

With all of that said, Hamlin still keeps leaving the door open beyond 2027 and will mean it when he says he is retiring for sure.

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