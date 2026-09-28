Denny Hamlin slams "f****** cowards" who attacked Corey Heim and calls for NASCAR ban

Denny Hamlin is furious after 23XI Racing driver Corey Heim was isolated and jumped by several members of a rival late model team at Martinsville Speedway this past weekend.

Following the prestigious ValleyStar Credit Union 300 late model race, the rising NASCAR star was involved in a dramatic altercation at the track's famous hot dog stand.

He had collided with Treyten Lapcevich on the final restart, denying him a shot at the win and taking second as they raced to the checkered flag. After the race was over, more contact was made and Heim drove over the top of Lapcevich's car, destroying both.

What followed was a shocking altercation, with several members of Chad Bryant Racing -- including team owner Chad Bryant himself -- cornering Heim by the track's hot dog stand. Several punches were thrown, and Heim never fought back. He was alone and clearly outnumbered by the angry crew members, with Lapcevich (the driver) not present for the brawl. Heim even drove for Bryant when he first racing in the ARCA Menard's Series several years ago.

Heim drives for 23XI Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, which is co-owned by Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Denny Hamlin: "F****** cowards"

Well, Hamlin was understandably furious over what he saw play out at Martinsville, and let the world know his unfiltered thoughts on his weekly podcast, Actions Detrimental.

"I mean, just complete classlessness from Chad Bryant, the owner, and his team. to wait on Corey -- listen to what they did. Those f****** cowards waited on Corey Haim to leave his car and leave his team and then jumped him while he was on the way to his hauler.

"I don't know who's in charge of NASCAR Regional, but there's absolutely no way that any of those guys should be in a pit lane for the next year, at least. I want them to say publicly what they do to them, and if it's nothing, I will have a major problem, but none of those cowards should be in a pit lane in the foreseeable future."

Hamlin says that Heim tried to tell them that he had no intentions of fighting them, and then took aim at how the entire event is managed.

"They got to get control of the whole Martinsville thing because it's spiraling out of control, and I don't know who's in charge of it, but they got to do better," said Hamlin. "Just really (need to) put some real rules down that, if we're going to have fights, then this will be your last Martinsville for quite some time or last short track race. But I don't know those -- I got no respect for those guys."