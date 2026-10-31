NASCAR Cup Martinsville II

Denny Hamlin's slim championship odds get boost with Martinsville pole

But he's also going to need Kyle Larson to suffer some kind of misfortune

Matt Weaver

Edited: Oct 31, 2026, 8:24 PM

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Denny Hamlin pole, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Photo by: Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images

Whatever slim chances Denny Hamlin has of winning the NASCAR Cup Series championship, a number that is below five percent, enjoyed its best possible start with a pole on Saturday at Martinsville Speedway.

On the other hand, Kyle Larson is starting third so it’s not like there is an obvious pathway for Hamlin to begin shaving points off the 73-point deficit he faces with two races to go, meaning that he will need a degree of fortune to pull off the nearly impossible.

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To wit, Hamlin could win the next two races and still only have a 60 percent statistical chance to take the championship from Larson.

Because the odds are so low, Hamlin isn’t feeling any pressure and is just trying to win his seventh Ridgeway Grandfather Clock trophy.

“For us personally, it feels good that you don't have to, okay, we're going to have to make something happen to have that big point day,” Hamlin said. “We don't really have to make something happen when you start up front or have track position. It's on you to just execute at that point.

“We're ahead of the chains. That's the best way I can explain it is that you're not third and eight. This is a third and two situation.”

So how many yards would he need for a last second fourth down next week at Homestead?

“I mean, truthfully, we're so far behind,” Hamlin said. “We're going to have to have help. And so, I think that it would probably come down to how many cars do you think is going to be on the lead lap at Homestead?

“Is there any opportunity where (they) could be one lap down in 28th and I win and then that's a possibility? So you need to gain 25-30 probably to even have a remote feeling of some sort of optimism and even that is probably a stretch.”

Watch: Hamlin scores Martinsville pole: 'Going to give it all we got'

So would Larson completely having a terrible race like what happened at Phoenix two weeks where he scored no stage points and was incapable of running inside the top-25. It’s more likely that Larson simply scores 59 points, which would be enough to clinch the championship on Sunday, a week early.

Again, he starts third with the potential to score a lot of stage points, just like Hamlin.

“It is tough not to look at that and see what could be done this weekend, but I think what our team does really well is staying focused on what you have to do to prepare a good racecar, have good pit practice, and for myself, studying and being ready for the race,” Larson said. “So, not being too relaxed, but also trying not to put too much pressure on yourself either. I really think that is what has pushed us through The Chase, through the season, and other seasons in the past. Just try to stay true to who we are and go have a good day like we have been having.”

And if something does happen to Larson, that also reopens a last-ditch opportunity for Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe too.

Watch: Points leader Kyle Larson to start third at Martinsville

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