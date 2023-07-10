Subscribe
Previous / 2023 NASCAR Cup Atlanta II race results
NASCAR Cup / Atlanta II Analysis

Despite being rain-shortened, Atlanta Cup race draws rave reviews

Many drivers and fans seemed dubious of the recent decision to repave and reconfigure Atlanta Motor Speedway, but the on-track product continues to prove doubters wrong.

Jim Utter
By:
Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Smithfield / IHOP Ford Mustang

Desperately needing a repave, Atlanta was also reconfigured in the 2021 offseason. The banking was increased from 24 to 28 degrees and the track width decreased from 55 feet to 40 feet in the corners.

Although Atlanta is only 1.54 miles in length, the design changes altered the racing which the track produced to more in line of what is seen on the large superspeedways of Daytona and Talladega.

It certainly has looked that way as the Cup series’ first race on the new design last spring featured 46 lead changes among 20 different drivers – both track records.

Sunday night’s race was well on its way to a similar result. Although only 185 of 260 laps were completed before it was cut short by rain, there were 18 lead changes among 12 drivers.

The moves for position on the track were daring and the saves from near-disaster even more impressive. The biggest negative was that fans – which was expected – wanted to see more of it.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip even called it, “the best I’ve ever seen!”

 

The winner, William Byron, had to overcome his share of adversity to return to the front of the field and then take the lead before the rain came.

The ability of he and his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports to do that in a race that went not far past halfway made his victory that much more impressive.

“It was awesome. I think that’s all you can ask for on a superspeedway,” Byron said of the racing. “We want handling to matter. We want to be able to drive the things.

“I felt like the first stage was really fun. I was able to make some moves on the bottom (lane), and you’re lifting every corner, so it’s really – it’s different than a (pre-Next Gen car) race, but it’s more packed up. It’s still handling matters and guys can make aggressive moves.”

Kyle Busch, who struggled early in the race but rallied to finish fifth, called the action on the track “dicey.”

“A lot of things kind of going on – a lot of lanes, a lot of options, which was pretty good. It’s all about momentum, obviously,” he said. “You break momentum or have something happen, it knocks you back or slows you down, you get blown over by four or five guys.

“So, it’s all about just minimizing your mistakes and minimize those that can get by you while you’re trying to make moves. Definitely a different game.

“Wish we could have continued. I felt like we had more than fifth.”

 

shares
comments

2023 NASCAR Cup Atlanta II race results
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Byron takes win in rain-shortened and wild Atlanta Cup race

Byron takes win in rain-shortened and wild Atlanta Cup race

NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II

Byron takes win in rain-shortened and wild Atlanta Cup race Byron takes win in rain-shortened and wild Atlanta Cup race

Corey Heim wins a wet, wild and then dry Truck race at Mid-Ohio

Corey Heim wins a wet, wild and then dry Truck race at Mid-Ohio

NASCAR Truck
Mid-Ohio

Corey Heim wins a wet, wild and then dry Truck race at Mid-Ohio Corey Heim wins a wet, wild and then dry Truck race at Mid-Ohio

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

WTCR champion Ehrlacher completes Formula E's Rome rookie line-up

WTCR champion Ehrlacher completes Formula E's Rome rookie line-up

FE Formula E

WTCR champion Ehrlacher completes Formula E's Rome rookie line-up WTCR champion Ehrlacher completes Formula E's Rome rookie line-up

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
British GP

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
British GP

The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

Mercedes poised to switch full focus to 2024 F1 car and abandon “Diva 2.0”

Mercedes poised to switch full focus to 2024 F1 car and abandon “Diva 2.0”

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Mercedes poised to switch full focus to 2024 F1 car and abandon “Diva 2.0” Mercedes poised to switch full focus to 2024 F1 car and abandon “Diva 2.0”

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe