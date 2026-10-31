NASCAR Cup Martinsville II

Did Kyle Larson win the NASCAR Cup or has Denny Hamlin lost it?

In many ways, the Hendrick 5 broke what this system was supposed to reward

Matt Weaver

Published: Oct 31, 2026, 7:02 PM

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Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

Photo by: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

At a certain point, Denny Hamlin could have done better during this Chase for the Championship but also gives Kyle Larson and the Hendrick Motorsports No. 5 a lot of credit for a near flawless run to a third title in six years.

The question asked of the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11 driver is if he lost this championship or if Larson outright took it.

“I think it's a little bit of both,” Hamlin said on Saturday at Martinsville Speedway. “I truthfully believe it's a little bit of both. I think about what we could have done different. I know in Las Vegas, I definitely could have done something different. I was certainly disappointed with the outcome in in Darlington when Michael (McDowell) got in the back of us and took us out of that one. And you know the flat tire (at Phoenix). I mean, we can argue whose fault that is, but I think that it's just one of those things.”

Meanwhile, Larson has won three times in eight playoff starts and would have a 2.5 average finish without the disaster race at Phoenix two weeks ago.

“I think what we all under underestimated is that a greatness of eight races can really kind of change what the narrative is on your entire season, right,” Hamlin said. “I think that even when you listen to Kyle and his team pre-Chase. They would have said, ‘Yeah, I don't know. I don't think we got what it really takes.’

They started the Chase as the seventh seed with a 55-point advantage. NASCAR conducted over 20,000 simulations over the winter that showed the eventual champion came from a top-5 seed in 69 percent of runs.

Larson, who went winless all year, broke the mold before it even cured.

“I think they certainly deserve you know all the credit and all the accolades that you know they're likely going to have in the next few weeks, and certainly shouldn't be discredited because it's been, as you guys say, a historic run when you when you look at the numbers,” Hamlin said. “So that matters and we just haven't executed as good as what we did. I don't know that our speed was off except for maybe two races in this Chase from the regular season, but our execution has not been as good, and that that is certainly a factor of why we're talking about him locking up at this point.”

Ultimately, Hamlin doesn’t think Larson’s run over the past eight weeks changes what those simulations prognosticated. Typically, a seventh seeded team would not have the upside potential that the No. 5 team had, even despite their middling regular season.

“I think Larson is an anomaly in the sense that he's so talented and their team is so good,” Hamlin said. “If he started 10th in the chase. I think you still believe that they can get hot. I think, generally speaking, whoever's 15th or 16th in points in the in the Chase or leads into the regular season -- likely not a team that is good enough to get hot and go on a run like Larson has gone on.

Does this immediate cold to hot transition devalue the regular season?

“I think it just depends on who you are,” Hamlin said. “And I think that when you're as good as they are, then then I think you can you can mount you know a massive comeback no matter where you put yourself in the regular season and they broke what we thought the mold was, but even the mold and the models said that someone in sixth or seventh could do it you know no matter who they were. I just think that you have to add in the Larson factor. That's always going to be the ceiling is going to be a little higher.”

Hamlin is still mathematically eligible for championships. However, if Larson gains three points on him on Sunday, that’s the end of the road. Hamlin could win the final two races and still would have just a 60 percent statistical chance to complete the comeback.

He needs Larson to have one terrible race or two mediocre races paired with one perfect race or two solid days, simultaneously.

“There has to be a catastrophic weekend in there somewhere,” Hamlin said. “It has to start here truthfully to have a chance, and then the chance is still limited, given obviously his track record there. The only thing at Homestead is that if you do have a fighting chance, it is a place where he's been really good on the wall, and God forbid he scraped it a little too hard and cut a tire.

“So you just never know. Who knows where it all goes? But again, the chance is very, very slim.”

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