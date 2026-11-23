NASCAR Cup

Dodge’s NASCAR Cup car unveil will include celebrity exhibition race during Snowball Derby

The Sno-Brawl is set for December 4

Matt Weaver

Published: Nov 23, 2026, 10:58 PM

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As part of the unveil of the Dodge car that will race in the NASCAR Cup Series next season under the Kaulig Racing umbrella, a celebrity race has been scheduled for the Snowball Derby featuring celebrities driving Late Model Stock Cars around Five Flags Speedway.

The new Cup Series manufacturer will pull the covers off their car on Friday of that race week before an exhibition race called the Dodge Sno-Brawl that will pay $50,000 to the charity of the winner’s choice. Tony Stewart, who fields Dodges as a team owner in the NHRA, will serve as a driver coach for the race.

The drivers he is coaching includes wife Leah Pruett, a 19-time NHRA winner, and the below list of luminaries as provided by a Dodge press release.

Demi Bagby: Demi Bagby is a professional athlete and social media personality who built her career around extreme fitness challenges (and the) founder of Big D Media.

Demi Bagby is a professional athlete and social media personality who built her career around extreme fitness challenges (and the) founder of Big D Media. Matt Coffman: A drift racer and former Formula DRIFT competitor, Coffman is known for his aggressive driving style and technical skill. A grassroots motorsports enthusiast turned pro, Coffman has competed among the sport’s elite with multiple top-eight finishes

A drift racer and former Formula DRIFT competitor, Coffman is known for his aggressive driving style and technical skill. A grassroots motorsports enthusiast turned pro, Coffman has competed among the sport’s elite with multiple top-eight finishes Jay Cutler: A former professional football quarterback who played 12 seasons in the NFL, most notably with the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears, Cutler will trade the gridiron for the short track

A former professional football quarterback who played 12 seasons in the NFL, most notably with the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears, Cutler will trade the gridiron for the short track Collete Davis: Davis is a professional racer who has competed in drifting, rallycross, sports cars and other motorsports disciplines. Davis works as an automotive content creator, television personality and racing team owner

Davis is a professional racer who has competed in drifting, rallycross, sports cars and other motorsports disciplines. Davis works as an automotive content creator, television personality and racing team owner Brian Deegan: A legendary motorsports athlete, Deegan has earned 16 X Games medals and expanded his racing career into rallycross, off-road trucks and short-course racing. He is also a team owner, entrepreneur and the founder of Metal Mulisha

A legendary motorsports athlete, Deegan has earned 16 X Games medals and expanded his racing career into rallycross, off-road trucks and short-course racing. He is also a team owner, entrepreneur and the founder of Metal Mulisha Hert (HertLife): Hert (real name is Hertrech Eugene Jr.) developed his automotive background through drifting and modifying cars, creating automotive content with Hoonigan before becoming a co-founder/personality with Nappy Boy Automotive

Hert (real name is Hertrech Eugene Jr.) developed his automotive background through drifting and modifying cars, creating automotive content with Hoonigan before becoming a co-founder/personality with Nappy Boy Automotive Rampage Jackson: Former UFC champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson built his reputation as one of mixed martial arts’ most powerful and charismatic competitors and brings the kind of aggressive, no-back-down attitude that fits naturally with Dodge

Former UFC champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson built his reputation as one of mixed martial arts’ most powerful and charismatic competitors and brings the kind of aggressive, no-back-down attitude that fits naturally with Dodge Robby Layton: Layton is an automotive enthusiast who built his career in the auto body and restoration industry and owns Layton Autobody, sharing his restoration projects, vehicle rescues and automotive knowledge through his popular YouTube channel

Layton is an automotive enthusiast who built his career in the auto body and restoration industry and owns Layton Autobody, sharing his restoration projects, vehicle rescues and automotive knowledge through his popular YouTube channel Delanie Walker: Walker, a 14-year NFL veteran and three-time Pro Bowl tight end who played for the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans, remains active as a Titans media personality, podcast analyst and NFL Legends coordinator, mentoring former and aspiring players while staying connected to the game

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The Late Model Stocks being raced in the exhibition are different from the Super Late Models raced in the Snowball Derby. These Late Model Stocks will also make use of the Charger Scat Pack nose that real short track racers can place on their builds in both Late Model Stocks and Super Late Models.

The pace car for this exhibition will be 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition.

“Forget the flashy reveal. We’re back, and we’re bringing the future of Dodge in the NASCAR Cup Series where it belongs, to a legendary racetrack and the passionate, grassroots fans who have fueled our brand in NASCAR for decades,” said Bob Broderdorf, Dodge CEO. “Next year, for the first time in 15 years, Dodge will take the green flag in a NASCAR Cup Series race. Gasoline-powered performance is back at the center of the brand, and its time for Dodge to go NASCAR Cup Series racing.”

The entire week of the Snowball Derby airs on FloRacing with the Sno-Brawl exhibition taking place on Friday, December 4.

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