Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Reddick fastest in spin-filled first Cup practice at Bristol Next / Denny Hamlin tops Kyle Busch in final Bristol Cup practice
NASCAR Cup / Bristol News

Drivers say "multiple grooves" possible in Bristol dirt race

Some of the fastest drivers in NASCAR Cup Series practice at Bristol on Friday agreed that track preparation will dictate how well Sunday night’s race will play out.

Jim Utter
By:
Drivers say "multiple grooves" possible in Bristol dirt race

The race, just the second on dirt in the Cup series since 1970, was run during the day last year and the move to Sunday night this season is expected to improve conditions for racing.

While it is the second consecutive season the Cup series has raced at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on a dirt surface, it will be the first time with the Next Gen car and its wholesale technology changes and 18-inch tires.

The temporary dirt track features 19-degree banking in the corners and a 50-foot-wide racing surface. An estimated 23,000 cubic feet of dirt has been added to the .533-mile contract surface.

How the track is prepared prior to the race, including the amount of water used and where it’s placed, could produce an even more entertaining race than last season.

Read Also:

“Hopefully, we have multiple grooves. It was fun the first 5 to 10 minutes of practice,” said driver Chase Briscoe, who ended up second-fastest in Friday’s first practice. “They could definitely get way more aggressive and till (the track surface) deeper and water it more.

“Walking in here three hours before (practice), it was already dry and dusty. … Overheating is not a problem and just how this dirt is versus the dirt that we have at a place like Eldora, it doesn’t clump up as much, so I think we could get a lot more water on it and till it deeper and be fine.”

Tyler Reddick, who had fastest average single-lap speed in Friday’s first practice, believes there is potential for “a lot of lane choices” in Sunday night’s race.

“Well, with this car, from what I saw as it transitioned and as it changed – in dirt racing, the line is going to be different just about every single lap as the track changes,” he said. “I think there is going to be a point in time, in the beginning of the race certainly, where one lane is going to be more dominant than the other.

“We saw it in Truck practice a little bit – you’re going to have options as the track really starts to widen out; as the middle wears away and the tacky dirt kind of burns off. I think there is going to be a lot of lane choices, based off of just where this tires’ grip is and where the power in this car is, horsepower-wise.

“But a lot of these things just depend on what the weather does Saturday and how much that really dictates what we can and can’t do to this track Sunday getting ready for our race.”

Finding more grip than expected

Kyle Busch and Briscoe both said they were surprised with how much grip the Next Gen car had, especially coming off the corners.

With the Next Gen’s 18-inch wheels, Goodyear basically redesigned its dirt tire for the Cup series, moving from a bias play to radial tire and incorporates a new tread pattern and compounds adjusted to be more resistant to heat and wear.

“I’m surprised about the amount of grip this car has; more drive off of the corners. I think most of that has to do with the tire,” Busch said. “The tires are really wide. It has really good footprint on it based on looking at its tread pattern versus an open wheel tread pattern.

“I would say the tire’s a benefit, but the car everywhere we have been with this thing so far has had added grip. Plus, we are a 100 less horsepower than we were last year, so that’s going to help with the throttle on time as well.”

Visibility issues

Visibility became an issue by the end of the Cup Series’ first practice as the track dried out while the Truck Series practice, which ran before it, had few issues.

Running the races at night is expected to help alleviate the dust problem.

“There at the end it definitely got where it was pretty dusty,” Briscoe said. “You couldn’t really see much in (Turns) 1 and 2, but that’s typical for dirt racing when the sun is out. When you start with the track that dry, that’s going to happen.

“I don’t think the visibility will be as bad Sunday night. It’s still going to be dusty if they start off that dry, but the sunlight is what really amplifies the dust.”

shares
comments

Related video

Reddick fastest in spin-filled first Cup practice at Bristol
Previous article

Reddick fastest in spin-filled first Cup practice at Bristol
Next article

Denny Hamlin tops Kyle Busch in final Bristol Cup practice

Denny Hamlin tops Kyle Busch in final Bristol Cup practice
Load comments
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Tyler Reddick: "I should have done a better job" on last lap Bristol
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Tyler Reddick: "I should have done a better job" on last lap

Leaders crash and Kyle Busch inherits Bristol Cup win Bristol
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Leaders crash and Kyle Busch inherits Bristol Cup win

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Tyler Reddick: "I should have done a better job" on last lap
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Tyler Reddick: "I should have done a better job" on last lap

Leaders crash and Kyle Busch inherits Bristol Cup win
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Leaders crash and Kyle Busch inherits Bristol Cup win

NASCAR Cup Bristol Dirt race results: Kyle Busch wins
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup Bristol Dirt race results: Kyle Busch wins

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will join FOX broadcast booth at Talladega
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will join FOX broadcast booth at Talladega

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.