Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson named Daytona 500 grand marshal
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will give the command to start engines for the 66th running of the Daytona 500.
During the NFC Championship game between the Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers, the FOX Sports broadcast team announced a bit of NASCAR news regarding the grand marshal for stock car racing's season-opening event.
FOX, which will also air the 66th running of the Daytona 500 on 18 February, announced that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will give the command to start engines for the field of 40 racers. With the four most famous words in motorsports, the 51-year-old actor and professional wrestler will get the cars rolling for NASCAR's crown jewel event.
He once served as the grand marshal for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway in April, 2004, which was won by Elliott Sadler.
It was recently revealed that Grammy-award winner and Trackhouse Racing co-owner Pitbull will perform the pre-race concert for the race.
The Daytona 500 officially kicks off the 2024 NASCAR Cup season with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. returning as the defending winner. But first, 36 Cup Series drivers and teams will head to Los Angeles for the third edition of the L.A. Clash exhibition race at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.
In 2023, the command to start engines for the Daytona 500 was given by several legends of the sport in celebration of NASCAR's 75th year. They were Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano [who all competed in the race], as well as Richard Petty, Jeff Gordon, Bobby Allison, Bill Elliott, Dale Jarrett and Kurt Busch.
Latest news
MotoGP rookie Acosta ‘has lived last three years with pressure of expectation’
MotoGP rookie Acosta ‘has lived last three years with pressure of expectation’ MotoGP rookie Acosta ‘has lived last three years with pressure of expectation’
F1 owner Liberty Media tops list of world’s most valuable “sports empires”
F1 owner Liberty Media tops list of world’s most valuable “sports empires” F1 owner Liberty Media tops list of world’s most valuable “sports empires”
Penske targets Le Mans after Porsche Daytona 24 Hours win
Penske targets Le Mans after Porsche Daytona 24 Hours win Penske targets Le Mans after Porsche Daytona 24 Hours win
McLaren: Norris "stands together" with F1 greats as world champion material
McLaren: Norris "stands together" with F1 greats as world champion material McLaren: Norris "stands together" with F1 greats as world champion material
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.