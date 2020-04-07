Dale Jr. and Carl Edwards among 2021 NASCAR Hall nominees

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
17 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
128 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
135 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
141 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
149 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
155 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
162 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
170 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
177 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
184 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
191 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
198 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
205 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
212 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Dale Jr. and Carl Edwards among 2021 NASCAR Hall nominees

shares
comments
Dale Jr. and Carl Edwards among 2021 NASCAR Hall nominees
By:
Apr 7, 2020, 8:01 PM

On Tuesday, NASCAR revealed the 15 nominees for the 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame Class.

NASCAR also introduced the 'Modern Era' and 'Pioneer Ballots' for the first time.

New names on the Modern Era ballot include Dale Earnhardt Jr., Carl Edwards and Jeff Burton On the Pioneer side are Jake Elder and Banjo Matthews.

The Class of 2021 will consist of two inductees from the list of Modern Era nominees, and one from the list of Pioneer nominees.

From the editor, also read:

Modern Era Ballot

Neil Bonnett, won 18 times in the NASCAR Cup Series including consecutive Coca-Cola 600 victories

Jeff Burton, won 21 times in the NASCAR Cup Series including the Southern 500 and two Coca-Cola 600s

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Two-time Daytona 500 winner, 15-time NASCAR Cup Series Most Popular Driver and two-time Xfinity Series champion

Carl Edwards, winner of 28 NASCAR Cup Series races and 2007 Xfinity Series champion

Harry Gant, winner of 18 NASCAR Cup Series races, including two Southern 500 victories

Harry Hyde, 1970 NASCAR Cup Series championship crew chief

Larry Phillips, first five-time NASCAR weekly series national champion

Ricky Rudd, won 23 times in NASCAR Cup Series, including the 1997 Brickyard 400

Kirk Shelmerdine, four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief

Mike Stefanik, winner of record-tying nine NASCAR championships

Pioneer Ballot

Jake Elder, three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief

Red Farmer, three-time NASCAR Late Model Sportsman champion; 1956 Modified champion

Banjo Matthews, built cars that won more than 250 NASCAR Cup Series races and three championships

Hershel McGriff, 1986 NASCAR West Series champion

Ralph Moody, two-time NASCAR Cup Series owner champion as mechanical genius of Holman-Moody

Landmark Award

Janet Guthrie, the first female to compete in a NASCAR Cup Series superspeedway race

Alvin Hawkins, NASCAR’s first flagman; established NASCAR racing at Bowman Gray Stadium with Bill France Sr.

Mike Helton, named third president of NASCAR in 2000; career included track operator roles at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway

Dr. Joseph Mattioli, founder of Pocono Raceway

Ralph Seagraves, formed groundbreaking Winston-NASCAR partnership as executive with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company

 
Next article
Byron sweeps Rockingham round of Short Track Challenge

Previous article

Byron sweeps Rockingham round of Short Track Challenge
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Nick DeGroot

Race hub

Martinsville

Martinsville

7 May - 9 May
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

What we know about Formula 1's 2020 cars so far

2
Supercars

Kelly builds home-made simulator out of wood

3
MotoGP

Podcast: Why Iannone's 18-month ban is so complex

4
Formula 1

Norris: Reverse Silverstone layout would be cool but tricky

5
Formula 1

How Jim Clark's stats still hold up, more than 50 years on

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

Dale Jr. and Carl Edwards among 2021 NASCAR Hall nominees
NAS

Dale Jr. and Carl Edwards among 2021 NASCAR Hall nominees

Byron sweeps Rockingham round of Short Track Challenge
eSpt

Byron sweeps Rockingham round of Short Track Challenge

Bubba Wallace loses real sponsor from quitting virtual race
NAS

Bubba Wallace loses real sponsor from quitting virtual race

Byron: "Tough" to sim race with drivers of varied skill sets
NAS

Byron: "Tough" to sim race with drivers of varied skill sets

William Byron wins chaotic Bristol Pro Invitational event
NAS

William Byron wins chaotic Bristol Pro Invitational event

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.