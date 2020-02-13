Chase Elliott: 'Class guy' Jimmie Johnson deserves more respect

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Duel 1 in
07 Hours
:
22 Minutes
:
23 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
20 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
01 May
-
03 May
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
126 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
133 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
140 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
154 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
175 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
182 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
189 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
195 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
203 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
209 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
216 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
224 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
231 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
238 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
245 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
252 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
259 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
266 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Chase Elliott: 'Class guy' Jimmie Johnson deserves more respect

shares
comments
Chase Elliott: 'Class guy' Jimmie Johnson deserves more respect
By:
Feb 13, 2020, 4:00 PM

While he may not be the “loud guy in the room,” Chase Elliott is still willing to speak up when he feels strongly about a topic and Jimmie Johnson’s legacy is near the top of the list.

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally, Alan Gustafson and Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA AUTO PARTS
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA AUTO PARTS Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Lowe's for Pros, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Hertz and Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA NIGHTVISION LAMPS
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Mountain Dew
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA AUTO PARTS Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts, talks with Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Lowe's for Pros
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season marks the final fulltime season for Jimmie Johnson, who holds a record-tying seven Cup championships – including five in a row at one point – and 83 career victories.

While that resume is certain to earn him induction into the Hall of Fame, it hasn’t always garnered Johnson the appreciation Chase Elliott believes his teammate and mentor deserves.

“I don’t think he’s ever got the respect that he deserves over the course of his career. I think he’s the best to have come along,” Elliott said Wednesday during Daytona 500 Media Day.

“I think what he’s done, the amount of time he did it in, the way he did it, I just don’t see how that’s matched in my personal opinion. I think like I said, I don’t think he's ever got the respect he really deserves.”

In fact, even while Johnson’s final fulltime season has garnered a lot of attention, Elliott believes Johnson’s accomplishments may not be fully appreciated until after he’s left regular competition.

Read Also:

“I really think once he’s gone, I do think that will change a lot then,” he said. “If it doesn’t by year end, I think it will when he leaves.”

Asked what about Johnson has impressed Elliott the most since he joined Hendrick Motorsports as a teammate in the Cup Series in 2016, Elliott said, “I think he just exemplifies how you should go about your life really on and off the race track. I think he’s a great person. He has his off-the-track life figured out.

“He treats people the way they deserve to be treated. He’s just a class guy. I think he leads by example. I’ve enjoyed having somebody like that to look up to.”

When it comes to trying to dissect the reasons why Johnson doesn’t seem to get the respect some of the other sport’s most successful stars receive, Elliott finds it difficult pinpoint one reason.

“I don’t understand why. I don’t know if it’s just an era thing. On the same token, he was around in the mid-2000s when some other guys were, too, that I feel like get a lot of that recognition and names that you know,” Elliott said.

“I’ve never really understood. I do think it will be one of those things that once he’s gone people are going to be like, ‘Whoa!’ Maybe it’s just because he’s such a nice guy, that he hasn’t changed at all.

“He’s had that same even keel that he had when he came in in 2000 or 2001. Never had the big personality I guess to go along with all the success, which I think is great. I think that’s how it should be or how you should be. But maybe that’s why.”

Related video

Next article
President Trump to attend Sunday's Daytona 500

Previous article

President Trump to attend Sunday's Daytona 500
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Jimmie Johnson , Chase Elliott
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Daytona 500

Daytona 500

8 Feb - 16 Feb
Duel 1 Starts in
07 Hours
:
22 Minutes
:
24 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice
Sat 8 Feb
Sat 8 Feb
13:35
13:35
Second Practice
Sat 8 Feb
Sat 8 Feb
15:00
15:00
Qualifying
Sun 9 Feb
Sun 9 Feb
12:00
12:00
Duel 1
Thu 13 Feb
Thu 13 Feb
19:00
19:00
Duel 2
Thu 13 Feb
Thu 13 Feb
20:45
20:45
Third Practice
Fri 14 Feb
Fri 14 Feb
17:05
17:05
Final Practice
Sat 15 Feb
Sat 15 Feb
12:30
12:30
Race
Sun 16 Feb
Sun 16 Feb
14:30
14:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Renault: 2020 form alone won't be enough to keep Ricciardo

2
Formula 1

Gallery: McLaren’s new MCL35 from all angles

1h

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

Chase Elliott: 'Class guy' Jimmie Johnson deserves more respect
NAS

Chase Elliott: 'Class guy' Jimmie Johnson deserves more respect

President Trump to attend Sunday's Daytona 500
NAS

President Trump to attend Sunday's Daytona 500

Erik Jones has 'no intention' of leaving Joe Gibbs Racing
NAS

Erik Jones has 'no intention' of leaving Joe Gibbs Racing

Ryan Blaney, Bubba Wallace take Star Wars detour to Daytona
NAS

Ryan Blaney, Bubba Wallace take Star Wars detour to Daytona

Jimmie Johnson: IndyCar, Rolex 24, Le Mans on wish list
Indy

Jimmie Johnson: IndyCar, Rolex 24, Le Mans on wish list

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.