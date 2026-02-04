Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Shane van Gisbergen stars in the rain, leads NASCAR Clash before late crash

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Shane van Gisbergen stars in the rain, leads NASCAR Clash before late crash

Tearful Ryan Preece wins mad wet/dry NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Tearful Ryan Preece wins mad wet/dry NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray

Full 2026 Bathurst 12 Hour entry list

Intercontinental GT Challenge
Intercontinental GT Challenge
Full 2026 Bathurst 12 Hour entry list

Christian Horner responds to Red Bull and Mercedes power unit loophole rumours

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Christian Horner responds to Red Bull and Mercedes power unit loophole rumours

Mick Schumacher found the limit “pretty early” in maiden oval test

IndyCar
IndyCar
Mick Schumacher found the limit “pretty early” in maiden oval test

Josh Berry and Austin Cindric advance into Clash after full-contact LCQ

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Josh Berry and Austin Cindric advance into Clash after full-contact LCQ

"It's fun," says Mick Schumacher after his first oval laps in IndyCar

IndyCar
IndyCar
"It's fun," says Mick Schumacher after his first oval laps in IndyCar

Kyle Larson earns Clash pole as 20 cars lock into Bowman Gray feature

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Kyle Larson earns Clash pole as 20 cars lock into Bowman Gray feature
NASCAR Cup Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray

Who is racing in the NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray and what is the format?

Here you can find the complete entry list and the race format for the 2026 Cookout Clash at Bowman Gray

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Add as a preferred source
Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

NASCAR will hold the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on Wednesday, February 4th, after historic snwofall slammed the region. However, the threat of inclement weather remains. If it rains, NASCAR does have wet-weather tires and is willing to race in the rain at short tracks.

For those who may be unfamiliar with this event's purpose on the schedule, 'The Clash' is a pre-season exhibition race that has been a part of the NASCAR calendar since 1979.

Originally developed as a 20-lap sprint race at Daytona International Speedway and only featuring pole winners from the previous year, the event has evolved dramatically over the years -- especially recently. 

It has since moved off the high banks and gone everywhere from the Daytona Road Course to Los Angeles in a temporary track built within the LA Memorial Coliseum, and now at the historic Bowman Gray quarter-mile in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. 

What is the format?

Bowman Gray

Bowman Gray

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

The event has since expanded and is no longer an exclusive pole-winners only shootout. You can expect to see all 36 chartered NASCAR Cup teams take part in this weekend's activities, as well as a couple of open teams, but that doesn't guarantee them a place in the main event.

Even with its abbreviated schedule and the elimination of heat races due to historic snowfall delaying the event, these drivers and teams will have to work for it if they want to be in the big show. Each driver will get four minutes to put down a fast lap, and the 20 fastest drivers will lock themselves into the 200-lap feature race.

The remaining cars will be shuffled into a last-chance qualifier, where they will race one another with the top two finishers advancing into the main event. The 23rd and final spot on the grid is reserved for the highest points finisher from the 2025 season who failed to lock themselves in.

Who is racing this weekend?

Read Also:

Now, who is actually heading to snowy Bowman Gray this weekend? The entry list features 38 cars. Along with the expected 36 chartered entries, the No. 66 'Garage 66' Ford will be competing with Chad Finchum behind the wheel. Team Amerivet is also bringing its No. 50 Chevrolet with Bowman Gray legend Burt Myers driving the car for the second consecutive year.

As for the other 36 entries, most of the drivers remain with the same organizations as last year, but there are some changes and this will be the first opportunity to see it on the track.

The biggest change is Daniel Suarez now driving the No. 7 for Spire Motorsports while Connor Zilisch takes his place at Trackhouse Racing, all while adopting the No. 88 as teammate Shane van Gisbergen takes on a new (but familiar) number with the No. 97. You'll also notice Corey LaJoie driving the No. 6 for RFK Racing as team co-owner Brad Keselowski recovers from an off-season leg injury.

Bowman Gray will also be a huge opportunity for the main new driver/crew chief pairings to get to know each other in a race weekend environment before the first points-paying race at Daytona. Here's a look at the drivers and teams officially entered for the 2026 edition of The Clash at the iconic Madhouse...

2026 Cookout Clash at Bowman Gray entry list

Read Also:
No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Corey LaJoie RFK Racing Ford
7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota
38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
50 Burt Myers Team Amerivet Chevrolet
51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford
66 Chad Finchum Garage 66 Ford
71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
88 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
97 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article NASCAR Clash has one more weather bullet to dodge on Wednesday
Next article How NASCAR is helping USA Luge fight for gold in the Winter Olympics

Top Comments

More from
Nick DeGroot

Shane van Gisbergen stars in the rain, leads NASCAR Clash before late crash

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Shane van Gisbergen stars in the rain, leads NASCAR Clash before late crash

Tearful Ryan Preece wins mad wet/dry NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Tearful Ryan Preece wins mad wet/dry NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray

Josh Berry and Austin Cindric advance into Clash after full-contact LCQ

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Josh Berry and Austin Cindric advance into Clash after full-contact LCQ

Latest news

Shane van Gisbergen stars in the rain, leads NASCAR Clash before late crash

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Shane van Gisbergen stars in the rain, leads NASCAR Clash before late crash

Tearful Ryan Preece wins mad wet/dry NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Tearful Ryan Preece wins mad wet/dry NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray

Full 2026 Bathurst 12 Hour entry list

Intercontinental GT Challenge
IGTC Intercontinental GT Challenge
Full 2026 Bathurst 12 Hour entry list

Christian Horner responds to Red Bull and Mercedes power unit loophole rumours

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Williams launch
Christian Horner responds to Red Bull and Mercedes power unit loophole rumours