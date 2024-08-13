Erik Jones agrees to multi-year contract extension with Legacy Motor Club

Jones' signing comes on the heels of a recent organizational shakeup at LMC. Longtime NASCAR engineer Jacob Canter took over as director of competition and Bobby Kennedy was hired in a newly created position of general manager.

Jones, 28, is currently in his eighth full-time Cup season and fourth with the organization, which was previously known as Petty GMS Racing until rebranded ahead of the 2023 season.

“Erik Jones has been the consistent cornerstone of Legacy Motor Club's driver lineup since Maury (Gallagher, team co-owner) chose to enter NASCAR's highly competitive Cup division,” said Cal Wells III, CEO of LMC.

“He’s a proven champion that, surrounded with the right team powered by Toyota, can and will compete for race wins against the very best on any given Sunday.”

Race winner Erik Jones, Petty GMS Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images

During his Cup career, Jones has earned three wins, 37 top five and 89 top 10 finishes. In 2021, he transitioned to the then-Richard Petty Motorsports team from Joe Gibbs Racing. So far this year, Jones is 28th in the series standings with one top 10 finish.

He also owns seven wins and a championship (2015) in Trucks and nine victories in the Xfinity Series.

“I’m looking forward to what we can build at Legacy Motor Club,” Jones said. “I’ve been with the No. 43 car for a handful of years and feel like I’m coming into some of the best years of my career. I am hoping to grow alongside Legacy MC in the seasons to come.”

Team co-owner Jimmie Johnson said retaining Jones was important to the organization’s future success.

“Erik is one of the most talented drivers in NASCAR, I’ve had the chance to race against him and have had a chance to watch him drive for other teams and the Club,” he said. “I admire his talent and am glad we will have him race for us for the upcoming years.

“Erik will be a key to helping us turn our program around and we look forward to giving him the tools he needs to go out on Sundays and race for wins and eventually a championship someday.”