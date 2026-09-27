Erik Jones agrees to multi-year contract extension with Legacy Motor Club

Legacy Motor Club announced on Sunday that they have signed Erik Jones to a multi-year contract extension, keeping him as the long-term driver of the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE.

He will have two new teammates next year, with Josh Berry taking over the No. 42 from John Hunter Nemechek, and Riley Herbst driving the newly added No. 84 as a third chartered entry for the team.

“Erik Jones is the cornerstone of what we are building at 'legacy' — and he has earned that,” said Jimmie Johnson, co-owner and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. “He has been a part of this organization through every stage of its evolution, and his consistency, professionalism, and knowledge of what it takes to compete at this level are exactly what we need as we bring in new drivers and build toward 2027. Keeping Erik in the No. 43 for the long term was a priority for us, and we are glad to have it done.”

Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Jones is by far the most experienced driver on the 2027 roster with three Cup wins (including two in the Southern 500) and over 350 starts at the highest level of the sport. He's also has nine NASCAR O'Reilly and seven NASCAR Truck wins, and claimed the 2015 Truck Series championship.

Jones has driven the No. 43 since before Jimmie Johnson even bought into the organization and rebranded it as the Legacy Motor Club, first driving the iconic car number in 2021 when it was known as Richard Petty Motorsports.

“I’m excited to continue to be a part of what Legacy Motor Club is building,” said Jones in a release from the team. “I took over the No. 43 in 2021, and it’s become a big part of my career. Through every change, we continue to get better and I’m happy to be a part of that. Especially this season, I feel like we’ve hit on something and been consistent. I’m thankful to get the chance to continue building on that in the years to come.”

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