Erik Jones has 'no intention' of leaving Joe Gibbs Racing

R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Duel 1 in
1 day
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
8 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Next event in
15 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
22 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
29 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
20 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
36 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
43 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
50 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
64 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
71 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
01 May
-
03 May
Next event in
78 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
84 days
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
92 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
99 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
106 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
113 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
120 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
127 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
134 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
141 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
147 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
155 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
176 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
183 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
190 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
196 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
204 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
210 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
217 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
225 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
232 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
239 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
246 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
253 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
260 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
267 days
See full schedule
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Erik Jones has 'no intention' of leaving Joe Gibbs Racing

By:
Feb 12, 2020, 5:35 PM

Erik Jones finds himself in a familiar position this season – needing a contract extension before the end of the year to remain with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry DeWalt
Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry DeWalt and Joe Gibbs
Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry DeWalt, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops, Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's, Daniel Suarez, Gaunt Brothers Racing, Toyota Camry Toyota Certified Used Vehicles
Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry DeWalt
Race winner Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Sports Clips
Race winner Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry

Jones, 23, received only a one-year extension last year, which means he’ll have to go through the process of renegotiations again this season.

There is one significance difference, however. Jones is not alone – there are several high-profile Cup Series drivers whose contracts expire, or like Jimmie Johnson are stepping away from fulltime competition.

The added options have not swayed Jones as to where he would like to continue his Cup Series career.

“For me, I think number one I’ve had a great relationship with JGR for now the last three years, four if you want to count my year at Furniture Row (Racing). I’ve had a great time and great relationship with them,” Jones said.

“We’ve been able to win the last couple of seasons. I have no intention of leaving my role there. I’d love to continue that. But it is definitely a crazy year. There’s a lot of things happening. There’s a lot of things in motion, I guess, already probably for people, not really for me.

“There’s no pressure from the outside, in my opinion. It’s pressure from me trying to perform. I want to run well. I want to win races. I think if you can do that, the rest of the things are going to come with it, what you want to do.

“You’ll have as many choices as you want. Hopefully that’s the case.”

Read Also:

Jones kicked off the 2020 season with an unexpected victory in last Sunday’s non-points Busch Clash. It was unexpected in the sense that Jones was driving a badly damaged car to victory while being pushed by his teammate, Denny Hamlin, who was a lap down.

So far in his Cup career, Jones has two victories in 111 starts. He’s been in position to win many times but would like to be able to capitalize those opportunities more frequently.

“We want to win more. We want to be able to go out and win three, four races a year. That’s our goal,” he said. “That’s what our teammates do. That’s what we want to do. I know we can improve.

“I know there’s a lot of things we can get better. Chris (Gayle, crew chief) and I have looked at what we can do better from our ends. I think we’re going to work on it, do the best we can.

“Hopefully we can go out and win a few this year.”

Series NASCAR Cup

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Daytona 500

Daytona 500

8 Feb - 16 Feb
Duel 1 Starts in
1 day
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice
Sat 8 Feb
Sat 8 Feb
13:35
13:35
Second Practice
Sat 8 Feb
Sat 8 Feb
15:00
15:00
Qualifying
Sun 9 Feb
Sun 9 Feb
12:00
12:00
Duel 1
Thu 13 Feb
Thu 13 Feb
19:00
19:00
Duel 2
Thu 13 Feb
Thu 13 Feb
20:45
20:45
Third Practice
Fri 14 Feb
Fri 14 Feb
17:05
17:05
Final Practice
Sat 15 Feb
Sat 15 Feb
12:30
12:30
Race
Sun 16 Feb
Sun 16 Feb
14:30
14:30
Latest results Standings

