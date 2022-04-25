Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Talladega News

Erik Jones: "I thought today might be the day"

Erik Jones has shown potential to contend for wins this season and a former superspeedway winner – a good combination heading into Talladega this weekend.

Jim Utter
By:
Erik Jones: "I thought today might be the day"

As Sunday’s race unfolded, it became clear Jones’ No. 43 Petty GMS Racing Chevrolet was one of the fastest cars in the field and he repeatedly put himself in position to run up front.

Jones led the race at the start of the final of 188 laps but had several antsy contenders behind him looking to make a late move on him for the win.

Heading onto the frontstrtech, Kyle Larson suddenly darted up to the high lane in an attempt to pass Jones and Jones made an immediate move to go up and try to block him.

While successful at that, the move did leave Ross Chastain alone on the bottom lane and he drove right to the checkered flag for the victory.

Read Also:

“I mean, just the last lap, right? It’s typical here. Been close here so many times, in this race and the fall race,” Jones said. “We had good speed, felt good to be up front. Coming there that last lap, we were single file.

“I felt pretty good about it. They kind of doubled up behind us. That top lane was getting some momentum. Looking back, I wish I would have stayed at the bottom and let (Chastain) push me. I didn’t realize they were coming with that much speed.

“But try to defend on (Larson), you’re too far ahead already right there. Obviously, a defense on (Larson) kind of gives the door to (Chastain).”

And Chastain took full advantage, holding off Austin Dillon by 0.105 seconds to earn his second career victory and second of the 2022 season.

Jones ended up with a sixth-place finish, which was still a much-needed boost after a run of three finishes of 13th or worse. He moved up two spots to 17th in the series standings.

“It is what it is. You’re trying to just win the race,” he said. “You can only see how much is going on from the seat. You’re trying to make the best decision you can the last 1500 feet.

“Happy to run up front, lead laps. Would really love to get the No. 43 in Victory Lane. I thought today might be the day.

“All day long we were fast and had speed. Especially being up front there at the end, the last 10, I knew we had a shot, but just couldn’t quite close it out.”

