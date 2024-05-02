Erik Jones will miss Kansas Cup race "out of an abundance of caution"
Erik Jones has been cleared to race but out of an abundance of caution, the team will wait an additional week before putting him back behind the wheel of the No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota.
Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images
Jones, 27, suffered a compression fracture of lower vertebra in a head-on crash at Talladega Superspeedway last month.
Jones was drafting in a single-file line with his fellow Toyota drivers after the final stop of the race. On Lap 157, a push into the corner unsettled the pack. The bump from behind started a chain-reaction crash that saw Jones' car hooked nose-first into the outside wall. The wreck collected four of the seven Toyotas in the group including Bubba Wallace, John-Hunter Nemechek, and Denny Hamlin.
Jones immediately complained about back pain over the radio, but was initially checked and released from the infield care center. He later returned and was transported to UAB University Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, where he underwent further evaluation from specialists. He was discharged later that night.
The 70G impact forced him to miss the race at Dover where LMC reserve driver filled in for him. It was Heim's NASCAR Cup Series debut, finishing 25th.
The team released the following statement on Thursday:
"Erik Jones has been cleared to race by doctors and approved to return by NASCAR, but out of an abundance of caution, Legacy Motor Club has opted for Jones to rest for another event. Corey Heim will drive the No. 43 Dollar Tree Toyota Camry XSE at Kansas Speedway this weekend. "
Jones will travel to Kansas and make his return at Darlington after missing the last two races. He is a two-time Cup winner at Darlington Raceway, both coming in the prestigious Southern 500. NASCAR has already granted Jones a medical waiver, so he remains eligible for the Cup playoffs.
Jones posted the following message on social media: I agree with Legacy Motor Club's decision to ensure proper rest before I get back in the car. I will be in Kansas this weekend to continue to support the No. 43 team and Corey Heim and I look forward to being back behind the wheel at Darlington."
Jones was 20th in points after his Talladega DNF, dropping to 23rd after missing Dover.
