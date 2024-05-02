All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
NASCAR Cup Kansas

Erik Jones will miss Kansas Cup race "out of an abundance of caution"

Erik Jones has been cleared to race but out of an abundance of caution, the team will wait an additional week before putting him back behind the wheel of the No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:
Erik Jones, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Dollar Tree Toyota Camry

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Jones, 27, suffered a compression fracture of lower vertebra in a head-on crash at Talladega Superspeedway last month.

Jones was drafting in a single-file line with his fellow Toyota drivers after the final stop of the race. On Lap 157, a push into the corner unsettled the pack. The bump from behind started a chain-reaction crash that saw Jones' car hooked nose-first into the outside wall. The wreck collected four of the seven Toyotas in the group including Bubba Wallace, John-Hunter Nemechek, and Denny Hamlin.

Jones immediately complained about back pain over the radio, but was initially checked and released from the infield care center. He later returned and was transported to UAB University Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, where he underwent further evaluation from specialists. He was discharged later that night.

The 70G impact forced him to miss the race at Dover where LMC reserve driver filled in for him. It was Heim's NASCAR Cup Series debut, finishing 25th.

The team released the following statement on Thursday: 

"Erik Jones has been cleared to race by doctors and approved to return by NASCAR, but out of an abundance of caution, Legacy Motor Club has opted for Jones to rest for another event. Corey Heim will drive the No. 43 Dollar Tree Toyota Camry XSE at Kansas Speedway this weekend. "

Jones will travel to Kansas and make his return at Darlington after missing the last two races. He is a two-time Cup winner at Darlington Raceway, both coming in the prestigious Southern 500. NASCAR has already granted Jones a medical waiver, so he remains eligible for the Cup playoffs.

Jones posted the following message on social media: I agree with Legacy Motor Club's decision to ensure proper rest before I get back in the car. I will be in Kansas this weekend to continue to support the No. 43 team and Corey Heim and I look forward to being back behind the wheel at Darlington."

Jones was 20th in points after his Talladega DNF, dropping to 23rd after missing Dover. 

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Stenhouse signs multi-year extension to remain in NASCAR Cup Series

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
2024 NASCAR at Kansas schedule, entry list, and how to watch

2024 NASCAR at Kansas schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR Cup
Kansas
2024 NASCAR at Kansas schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Harvick to stand-in for Larson in All-Star Race practice and qualifying

Harvick to stand-in for Larson in All-Star Race practice and qualifying

NASCAR Cup
Dover
Harvick to stand-in for Larson in All-Star Race practice and qualifying
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Adrian Newey says he has "no plan" for next F1 challenge

Adrian Newey says he has "no plan" for next F1 challenge

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Adrian Newey says he has "no plan" for next F1 challenge
F1 Miami GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, TV channel

F1 Miami GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, TV channel

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
F1 Miami GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, TV channel
F1 Miami GP Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel

F1 Miami GP Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
F1 Miami GP Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Supercars star Cam Waters "would love to race NASCAR full-time"

Supercars star Cam Waters "would love to race NASCAR full-time"

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Kansas
Supercars star Cam Waters "would love to race NASCAR full-time"

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia