Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Recovering Brad Keselowski has road ace Joey Hand on standby for COTA

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
Recovering Brad Keselowski has road ace Joey Hand on standby for COTA

A motorsport life in graphic detail

General
A motorsport life in graphic detail

Fatal Hamlin house fire ruled accidental; cause unknown

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
Fatal Hamlin house fire ruled accidental; cause unknown

Atlanta NASCAR Cup qualifying cancelled, Tyler Reddick on pole

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
Atlanta NASCAR Cup qualifying cancelled, Tyler Reddick on pole

Five things to watch out for in F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 1
Five things to watch out for in F1 2026

Marc Marquez explains how injury recovery is delaying Ducati contract negotiations

MotoGP
MotoGP
Buriram Official Testing
Marc Marquez explains how injury recovery is delaying Ducati contract negotiations

What Cadillac expects from Colton Herta in F2

FIA F2
FIA F2
What Cadillac expects from Colton Herta in F2

Francesco Bagnaia says “I just decided” on 2027 MotoGP plans amid links to Aprilia move

MotoGP
MotoGP
Buriram Official Testing
Francesco Bagnaia says “I just decided” on 2027 MotoGP plans amid links to Aprilia move
NASCAR Cup Atlanta

Fatal Hamlin house fire ruled accidental; cause unknown

A final investigative report was issued on Friday by Gaston County

Matt Weaver
Matt Weaver
Published:
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

The house fired that claimed the life of Dennis Hamlin, the father of NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin, has been ruled accidental with the precise cause of the December 28 incident remaining unknown.

This is according to a final report in the aftermath of an investigation by the Gaston County Fire Services. The fire started in a bedroom but the report also stated that the heat source, type of material ignited and the cause of ignition were undetermined.

From a material standpoint, the fire caused an estimated $776,360 in property loss. The house was owned by Denny Hamlin and was constructed for his parents in 2015. Dennis was 75 years old. Mary Lou Hamlin, 69, continues to recover and was with the Hamlins in Florida for the Daytona 500.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Atlanta NASCAR Cup qualifying cancelled, Tyler Reddick on pole

Top Comments

More from
Matt Weaver

Recovering Brad Keselowski has road ace Joey Hand on standby for COTA

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
Recovering Brad Keselowski has road ace Joey Hand on standby for COTA

Chris Gabehart 'emphatically denies' Joe Gibbs Racing lawsuit allegations

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
Chris Gabehart 'emphatically denies' Joe Gibbs Racing lawsuit allegations

Joe Gibbs Racing seeks $8 million in damages from ex-competition director Chris Gabehart

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Joe Gibbs Racing seeks $8 million in damages from ex-competition director Chris Gabehart
More from
Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin shares blame with Justin Allgaier for massive Daytona 500 incident

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Denny Hamlin shares blame with Justin Allgaier for massive Daytona 500 incident

Denny Hamlin has a Daytona 500 fuel saving pitch that involves The Clash

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Denny Hamlin has a Daytona 500 fuel saving pitch that involves The Clash

Denny Hamlin says NASCAR needs billions-dollar investment to grow

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Denny Hamlin says NASCAR needs billions-dollar investment to grow

Latest news

Recovering Brad Keselowski has road ace Joey Hand on standby for COTA

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
Recovering Brad Keselowski has road ace Joey Hand on standby for COTA

A motorsport life in graphic detail

General
A motorsport life in graphic detail

Fatal Hamlin house fire ruled accidental; cause unknown

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
Fatal Hamlin house fire ruled accidental; cause unknown

Atlanta NASCAR Cup qualifying cancelled, Tyler Reddick on pole

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
Atlanta NASCAR Cup qualifying cancelled, Tyler Reddick on pole