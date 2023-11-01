Ford to debut 'Dark Horse' Mustang for 2024 NASCAR Cup season

Ford Performance on Wednesday unveiled a new-version Mustang for competition in the Cup Series beginning next season based on the Mustang ‘Dark Horse,’ the seventh generation Mustang.

The new version will make its on-track debut on Feb. 4, 2024, at the preseason exhibition Clash race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

“What a crazy year it has been revealing our new global Mustangs for racing. The positive response from our fans around the world has been amazing, and we’re confident that this Mustang ‘Dark Horse’ Cup car will be no different and that NASCAR fans will be excited to cheer us on next year,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports.

“Our Ford Performance staff, together with our NASCAR race teams, have worked tirelessly in the wind tunnel developing this car, and I can’t wait to finally see it race on the track next season.”

Photo by: Ford 2024 Ford Mustang 'Dark Horse'

Ford officially unveiled the Mustang ‘Dark Horse’ just over a year ago, marking the first new performance nameplate for Mustang since 2001. It has inspired the current roster of Mustang cars that started racing this year in the Repco Supercars in Australia and the Formula Drift series.

Additional Mustang ‘Dark Horse’ racing variants will be eligible to compete in GT3 and GT4 classes globally and Dark Horse R will compete in the Mustang Challenge Series and many grassroots racing events.

“If she gallops as fast as she looks, it’s going to be a good year,” said Brad Keselowski, driver and co-owner of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. “Mustang is an iconic American car made famous around the world.

“I think of how Mustang has evolved over the years and how NASCAR has evolved along with it and they’re just two brands that go together. I’m proud to get to drive it and proud to be able to compete for the win in this car.”

Mustang has been a fixture in NASCAR since coming to the Xfinity Series full-time in 2011 and immediately produced consecutive championships. Overall, Mustang has won a driver’s or owner’s championship in nine of 12 seasons in that series and captured manufacturer’s titles in 2011 and 2013.

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe called the new Mustang version “the best-looking Cup car out of the three manufacturers.”

“I feel like the Ford Performance team does a great job of making our car to where it can still perform on the race track, but also tie into that look of the street car,” he said.

Since coming to Cup in 2019, Mustang has won a manufacturer’s championship and series-best 18 races in 2020, and a driver’s championship with Team Penske's Joey Logano in 2022.

Additionally, Mustang has won several marquee events, including the Daytona 500 twice, Southern 500 and Brickyard 400 once while also capturing the inaugural Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum in the debut of the current Next Gen era cars.