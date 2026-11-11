NASCAR Cup Homestead-Miami
Ford unveils new Mustang body for 2027 NASCAR Cup season
Ford teams will show up in Daytona with an all-new Mustang body in 2027
Nick DeGroot
Edited: Nov 11, 2026, 8:44 PM
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New Ford Mustang for NASCAR Cup 2027
Photo by: Ford
Ford has officially unveiled its new Mustang for the 2027 NASCAR Cup season, which will be utilized by Team Penske, RFK Racing, and Front Row Motorsports.
“When we introduced the Mustang Dark Horse SC in January and announced it was coming to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2027, we had no time to waste,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Racing. “Racing makes our road cars better, and our road cars make our race cars better. We put that philosophy to work here, incorporating key elements from the Dark Horse SC into the new Mustang race car to help make it even more competitive every week.”
The main visible difference is the nose, as Ford seeks its first manufacturer's title in Cup since 2013. The manufacturer has also won three of the last five driver's titles with Penske's Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney.
“Our team of race engineers worked hand-in-hand with Ford designers to create a car that not only holds true to Mustang’s unique appearance but lives up to its heritage as a car that was born to race,” added Rushbrook. “We believe this car will put us in a position to win a lot of races and championships in the years ahead.”
The car was spied making laps at Charlotte Motor Speedway earlier this year.
The new Ford Mustang will make its competitive debut during Daytona Speedweeks, culminating with the 69th annual running of the Daytona 500 on Feb. 21.
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