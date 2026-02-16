Full entry list released for 2026 NASCAR triple-header at Atlanta

The provisional entry lists have been released for the upcoming triple-header at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Cup race will feature 38 entries with the open teams of BJ McLeod (#78 Live Fast) and JJ Yeley (#44 NY Racing Team) joining the 36 chartered entries. Casey Mears and the No. 66 team originally planned to compete, but after damage suffered in Daytona Speedweek, they have withdrawn.

There will be one full-time Cup driver in the NASCAR O'Reilly Series, and that's Ross Chastain. He will be driving the #32 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet for the first time in his career. There will be 39 cars for 38 spots in that race.

The Truck race will feature 36 entries, including several Cup stars: Kyle Busch (#7 Spire), Ty Dillon (#25 Kaulig), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#45 Niece), John-Hunter Nemechek (#62 Halmar-Friesen), and Carson Hocevar (#77 Spire). Additionally, reigning Truck Series champion Corey Heim is back on the grid with TRICON, driving the #1 entry.

2026 NASCAR Cup Atlanta I entry list

*Denotes open entry

NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Atlanta entry list

No. Driver Team 0 Garrett Smithley SS-Green Light Racing 00 Sheldon Creed Haas Factory Team 1 Carson Kvapil JR Motorsports 02 Ryan Ellis Young's Motorsports 2 Jesse Love Richard Childress Racing 5 Luke Fenhaus Hettinger Racing 07 Josh Bilicki SS-Green Light Racing 7 Justin Allgaier JR Motorsports 8 Sammy Smith JR Motorsports 17 Corey Day Hendrick Motorsports 18 William Sawalich Joe Gibbs Racing 19 Gio Ruggiero Joe Gibbs Racing 20 Brandon Jones Joe Gibbs Racing 21 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing 24 Harrison Burton Sam Hunt Racing 25 Nick Sanchez AM Racing 26 Dean Thompson Sam Hunt Racing 27 Jeb Burton Jordan Anderson Racing 28 Kyle Sieg RSS Racing 30 Carson Ware Barrett-Cope Racing 31 Blaine Perkins Jordan Anderson Racing 32 Ross Chastain Jordan Anderson Racing 35 Joey Gase Jose Gase Motorsports 39 Ryan Sieg RSS Racing 41 Sam Mayer Haas Factory Team 42 Nick Leitz Young's Motorsports 44 Brennan Poole Alpha Prime Racing 45 Lavar Scott Alpha Prime Racing 48 Patrick Staropoli Big Machine Racing 51 Jeremy Clements Jeremy Clements Racing 54 Taylor Gray Joe Gibbs Racing 55 TBA Joey Gase Motorsports 74 TBA Mike Harmon Racing 87 Austin Green Peterson Racing 88 Rajah Caruth JR Motorsports 91 Mason Maggio DGM Racing x JIM 92 Josh Williams DGM Racing x JIM 96 Anthony Alfredo Viking Motorsports 99 Parker Retzlaff Viking Motorsports

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Atlanta entry list

No. Driver Team 1 Corey Heim TRICON Garage 2 Clayton Green Team Reaume 5 Adam Andretti TRICON Garage 7 Kyle Busch Spire Motorsports 9 Grant Enfinger CR7 Motorsports 10 Daniel Dye Kaulig Racing 11 Kaden Honeycutt TRICON Garage 12 Brenden Queen Kaulig Racing 13 Cole Butcher ThorSport Racing 14 Mini Tyrrell Kaulig Racing 15 Tanner Gray TRICON Garage 16 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing 17 Gio Ruggiero TRICON Garage 18 Tyler Ankrum McAnally–Hilgemann Racing 19 Daniel Hemric McAnally–Hilgemann Racing 22 Josh Reaume Team Reaume 25 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing 26 Dawson Sutton Rackley W.A.R. 28 Bryan Dauzat FDNY Racing 33 Frankie Muniz Team Reaume 34 Layne Riggs Front Row Motorsports 38 Chandler Smith Front Row Motorsports 42 Tyler Reif Niece Motorsports 44 Andrés Pérez de Lara Niece Motorsports 45 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Niece Motorsports 52 Stewart Friesen Halmar-Friesen Racing 62 John-Hunter Nemechek Halmar-Friesen Racing 69 Tyler Tomassi MBM Motorsports 76 Spencer Boyd Freedom Racing Enterprises 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports 81 Kris Wright McAnally–Hilgemann Racing 88 Ty Majeski ThorSport Racing 90 Justin Carroll Terry Carroll Motorsports 91 Christian Eckes McAnally–Hilgemann Racing 93 TBA Costner Motorsports 98 Jake Garcia ThorSport Racing 99 Ben Rhodes ThorSport Racing