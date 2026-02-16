Full entry list released for 2026 NASCAR triple-header at Atlanta
After a wild season-opener at Daytona, NASCAR's top three national divisions head to EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta) for another drafting-style race
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images
The provisional entry lists have been released for the upcoming triple-header at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta, Georgia.
The Cup race will feature 38 entries with the open teams of BJ McLeod (#78 Live Fast) and JJ Yeley (#44 NY Racing Team) joining the 36 chartered entries. Casey Mears and the No. 66 team originally planned to compete, but after damage suffered in Daytona Speedweek, they have withdrawn.
There will be one full-time Cup driver in the NASCAR O'Reilly Series, and that's Ross Chastain. He will be driving the #32 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet for the first time in his career. There will be 39 cars for 38 spots in that race.
The Truck race will feature 36 entries, including several Cup stars: Kyle Busch (#7 Spire), Ty Dillon (#25 Kaulig), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#45 Niece), John-Hunter Nemechek (#62 Halmar-Friesen), and Carson Hocevar (#77 Spire). Additionally, reigning Truck Series champion Corey Heim is back on the grid with TRICON, driving the #1 entry.
2026 NASCAR Cup Atlanta I entry list
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|Chevrolet
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|44
|*JJ Yeley
|NY Racing Team
|Chevrolet
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|66
|*Casey Mears
|Garage 66
|Ford
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|78
|*BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
*Denotes open entry
NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Atlanta entry list
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|0
|Garrett Smithley
|SS-Green Light Racing
|00
|Sheldon Creed
|Haas Factory Team
|1
|Carson Kvapil
|JR Motorsports
|02
|Ryan Ellis
|Young's Motorsports
|2
|Jesse Love
|Richard Childress Racing
|5
|Luke Fenhaus
|Hettinger Racing
|07
|Josh Bilicki
|SS-Green Light Racing
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|JR Motorsports
|8
|Sammy Smith
|JR Motorsports
|17
|Corey Day
|Hendrick Motorsports
|18
|William Sawalich
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Gio Ruggiero
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Brandon Jones
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|21
|Austin Hill
|Richard Childress Racing
|24
|Harrison Burton
|Sam Hunt Racing
|25
|Nick Sanchez
|AM Racing
|26
|Dean Thompson
|Sam Hunt Racing
|27
|Jeb Burton
|Jordan Anderson Racing
|28
|Kyle Sieg
|RSS Racing
|30
|Carson Ware
|Barrett-Cope Racing
|31
|Blaine Perkins
|Jordan Anderson Racing
|32
|Ross Chastain
|Jordan Anderson Racing
|35
|Joey Gase
|Jose Gase Motorsports
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|RSS Racing
|41
|Sam Mayer
|Haas Factory Team
|42
|Nick Leitz
|Young's Motorsports
|44
|Brennan Poole
|Alpha Prime Racing
|45
|Lavar Scott
|Alpha Prime Racing
|48
|Patrick Staropoli
|Big Machine Racing
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|Jeremy Clements Racing
|54
|Taylor Gray
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|55
|TBA
|Joey Gase Motorsports
|74
|TBA
|Mike Harmon Racing
|87
|Austin Green
|Peterson Racing
|88
|Rajah Caruth
|JR Motorsports
|91
|Mason Maggio
|DGM Racing x JIM
|92
|Josh Williams
|DGM Racing x JIM
|96
|Anthony Alfredo
|Viking Motorsports
|99
|Parker Retzlaff
|Viking Motorsports
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Atlanta entry list
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Corey Heim
|TRICON Garage
|2
|Clayton Green
|Team Reaume
|5
|Adam Andretti
|TRICON Garage
|7
|Kyle Busch
|Spire Motorsports
|9
|Grant Enfinger
|CR7 Motorsports
|10
|Daniel Dye
|Kaulig Racing
|11
|Kaden Honeycutt
|TRICON Garage
|12
|Brenden Queen
|Kaulig Racing
|13
|Cole Butcher
|ThorSport Racing
|14
|Mini Tyrrell
|Kaulig Racing
|15
|Tanner Gray
|TRICON Garage
|16
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|17
|Gio Ruggiero
|TRICON Garage
|18
|Tyler Ankrum
|McAnally–Hilgemann Racing
|19
|Daniel Hemric
|McAnally–Hilgemann Racing
|22
|Josh Reaume
|Team Reaume
|25
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|26
|Dawson Sutton
|Rackley W.A.R.
|28
|Bryan Dauzat
|FDNY Racing
|33
|Frankie Muniz
|Team Reaume
|34
|Layne Riggs
|Front Row Motorsports
|38
|Chandler Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|42
|Tyler Reif
|Niece Motorsports
|44
|Andrés Pérez de Lara
|Niece Motorsports
|45
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Niece Motorsports
|52
|Stewart Friesen
|Halmar-Friesen Racing
|62
|John-Hunter Nemechek
|Halmar-Friesen Racing
|69
|Tyler Tomassi
|MBM Motorsports
|76
|Spencer Boyd
|Freedom Racing Enterprises
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|81
|Kris Wright
|McAnally–Hilgemann Racing
|88
|Ty Majeski
|ThorSport Racing
|90
|Justin Carroll
|Terry Carroll Motorsports
|91
|Christian Eckes
|McAnally–Hilgemann Racing
|93
|TBA
|Costner Motorsports
|98
|Jake Garcia
|ThorSport Racing
|99
|Ben Rhodes
|ThorSport Racing
