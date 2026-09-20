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NASCAR Cup Bristol II

Full list of NASCAR driver intro song choices for the 2026 Bristol Night Race

If you want to know what song each driver chose to walk out to ahead of Saturday's 500-lap NASCAR Cup showdown at Bristol Motor Speedway?

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Tyler Reddick at driver introdctutions

Tyler Reddick at driver introdctutions

One of the best parts of the pre-race festivities for the annual Bristol Night Race is the fact that the Cup drivers get to walk out to their hand-picked intro songs ahead of the 500-lap race.

Some fantastic moments have been born from it, like when Brad Keselowski walked out to AC/DC's 'For Those About To Rock' in 2010, and then proceeded to grab a microphone to tell the audience that "Kyle Busch is an ass!"

Busch himself played in the villain role and in 2017, told the fans "If you love you some Rowdy, let me hear you go booo!" Many didn't bother to listen to his words, and of course boos rained down from the grandstands.

Just last year, Denny Hamlin walked out to the Law and Order theme as the lawsuit between NASCAR and 23XI Racing (the team Hamlin and Michael Jordan co-own) was ongoing in the background of the 2025 season.

There were plenty of hilarious moments on Saturday night as well, with John Hunter Nemechek making light of his firing from Legacy Motor Club, Tyler Reddick wearing a Dolly Parton wig, and Carson Hocevar telling fans he drove the 'Joe Gibbs Racing Chevrolet' in a reference to the ongoing lawsuit.

Here's a full and complete list of the songs each of the 37 starters chose for the 2026 edition of this iconic race, which some call NASCAR's unofficial fifth crown jewel.

Also, if we at Motorsport.com had to pick an intro song for this year's Bristol race, we would 100% choose 'The Kyle Busch Show' by Raytona 500...

2026 Bristol Night Race driver intro songs

Driver SONG ARTIST
AJ Allmendinger Drifting Tokyo
Christopher Bell For Whom the Bell Tolls Metallica
Josh Berry The War Angels & Airwaves
Ryan Blaney Blind Korn
Josh Bilicki 2001: A Space Odyssey John Williams & Boston Pops Orchestra
Alex Bowman Stay Fly Three 6 Mafia
Chris Buescher Rainbow in the Dark Lilac
William Byron Fireman Lil Wayne
Chase Briscoe Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day Luke Bryan
Ross Chastain Jolene Dolly Parton
Austin Cindric Goofy Goober Rock Spongebob Squarepants
Cole Custer Glycerine Busch
Ty Dillon Heads Will Roll (A-Track Remix) Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Austin Dillon The Rowdy Song Raytona 500
Chase Elliott Holding My Own Eric Church
Ty Gibbs All the Small Things Blink-182
Todd Gilliland Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1 Kanye West
Noah Gragson The Mockingbird & The Crow Hardy
Denny Hamlin Sirius The Alan Parsons Project
Riley Herbst The Nights Avicii
Austin Hill Southern Land Taylor Ray Holbrook & Ryan Upchurch
Carson Hocevar Rock You Like a Hurricane Scorpions
Erik Jones Unwritten Natasha Bedingfieldf
Brad Keselowski You've Got Another Thing Comin' Judas Priest
Kyle Larson Trap Queen Fetty Wap
Joey Logano Gimme Some Lovin The Spencer Davis Group
Michael McDowell Options NF
John Hunter Nemechek Rocky Top Dolly Parton
Ryan Preece Rocket Man Elton John
Tyler Reddick 9 to 5 Dolly Parton
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Money in the Bank John Anderson
Zane Smith Love Tonight Shouse & Robin Schulz
Shane van Gisbergen Not Many Scribe
Daniel Suarez Danza Kuduro Don Omar
Bubba Wallace Doses & Mimosas Cherub
Cody Ware Bling-Bang-Bang-Born Creepy Nuts
Connor Zilisch Unwritten Natasha Bedingfield

 

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