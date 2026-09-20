Full list of NASCAR driver intro song choices for the 2026 Bristol Night Race
If you want to know what song each driver chose to walk out to ahead of Saturday's 500-lap NASCAR Cup showdown at Bristol Motor Speedway?
Tyler Reddick at driver introdctutions
One of the best parts of the pre-race festivities for the annual Bristol Night Race is the fact that the Cup drivers get to walk out to their hand-picked intro songs ahead of the 500-lap race.
Some fantastic moments have been born from it, like when Brad Keselowski walked out to AC/DC's 'For Those About To Rock' in 2010, and then proceeded to grab a microphone to tell the audience that "Kyle Busch is an ass!"
Busch himself played in the villain role and in 2017, told the fans "If you love you some Rowdy, let me hear you go booo!" Many didn't bother to listen to his words, and of course boos rained down from the grandstands.
Just last year, Denny Hamlin walked out to the Law and Order theme as the lawsuit between NASCAR and 23XI Racing (the team Hamlin and Michael Jordan co-own) was ongoing in the background of the 2025 season.
There were plenty of hilarious moments on Saturday night as well, with John Hunter Nemechek making light of his firing from Legacy Motor Club, Tyler Reddick wearing a Dolly Parton wig, and Carson Hocevar telling fans he drove the 'Joe Gibbs Racing Chevrolet' in a reference to the ongoing lawsuit.
Here's a full and complete list of the songs each of the 37 starters chose for the 2026 edition of this iconic race, which some call NASCAR's unofficial fifth crown jewel.
Also, if we at Motorsport.com had to pick an intro song for this year's Bristol race, we would 100% choose 'The Kyle Busch Show' by Raytona 500...
2026 Bristol Night Race driver intro songs
|Driver
|SONG
|ARTIST
|AJ Allmendinger
|Drifting
|Tokyo
|Christopher Bell
|For Whom the Bell Tolls
|Metallica
|Josh Berry
|The War
|Angels & Airwaves
|Ryan Blaney
|Blind
|Korn
|Josh Bilicki
|2001: A Space Odyssey
|John Williams & Boston Pops Orchestra
|Alex Bowman
|Stay Fly
|Three 6 Mafia
|Chris Buescher
|Rainbow in the Dark
|Lilac
|William Byron
|Fireman
|Lil Wayne
|Chase Briscoe
|Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day
|Luke Bryan
|Ross Chastain
|Jolene
|Dolly Parton
|Austin Cindric
|Goofy Goober Rock
|Spongebob Squarepants
|Cole Custer
|Glycerine
|Busch
|Ty Dillon
|Heads Will Roll (A-Track Remix)
|Yeah Yeah Yeahs
|Austin Dillon
|The Rowdy Song
|Raytona 500
|Chase Elliott
|Holding My Own
|Eric Church
|Ty Gibbs
|All the Small Things
|Blink-182
|Todd Gilliland
|Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1
|Kanye West
|Noah Gragson
|The Mockingbird & The Crow
|Hardy
|Denny Hamlin
|Sirius
|The Alan Parsons Project
|Riley Herbst
|The Nights
|Avicii
|Austin Hill
|Southern Land
|Taylor Ray Holbrook & Ryan Upchurch
|Carson Hocevar
|Rock You Like a Hurricane
|Scorpions
|Erik Jones
|Unwritten
|Natasha Bedingfieldf
|Brad Keselowski
|You've Got Another Thing Comin'
|Judas Priest
|Kyle Larson
|Trap Queen
|Fetty Wap
|Joey Logano
|Gimme Some Lovin
|The Spencer Davis Group
|Michael McDowell
|Options
|NF
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Rocky Top
|Dolly Parton
|Ryan Preece
|Rocket Man
|Elton John
|Tyler Reddick
|9 to 5
|Dolly Parton
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Money in the Bank
|John Anderson
|Zane Smith
|Love Tonight
|Shouse & Robin Schulz
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Not Many
|Scribe
|Daniel Suarez
|Danza Kuduro
|Don Omar
|Bubba Wallace
|Doses & Mimosas
|Cherub
|Cody Ware
|Bling-Bang-Bang-Born
|Creepy Nuts
|Connor Zilisch
|Unwritten
|Natasha Bedingfield
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