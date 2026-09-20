Full list of NASCAR driver intro song choices for the 2026 Bristol Night Race

One of the best parts of the pre-race festivities for the annual Bristol Night Race is the fact that the Cup drivers get to walk out to their hand-picked intro songs ahead of the 500-lap race.

Some fantastic moments have been born from it, like when Brad Keselowski walked out to AC/DC's 'For Those About To Rock' in 2010, and then proceeded to grab a microphone to tell the audience that "Kyle Busch is an ass!"

Busch himself played in the villain role and in 2017, told the fans "If you love you some Rowdy, let me hear you go booo!" Many didn't bother to listen to his words, and of course boos rained down from the grandstands.

Just last year, Denny Hamlin walked out to the Law and Order theme as the lawsuit between NASCAR and 23XI Racing (the team Hamlin and Michael Jordan co-own) was ongoing in the background of the 2025 season.

There were plenty of hilarious moments on Saturday night as well, with John Hunter Nemechek making light of his firing from Legacy Motor Club, Tyler Reddick wearing a Dolly Parton wig, and Carson Hocevar telling fans he drove the 'Joe Gibbs Racing Chevrolet' in a reference to the ongoing lawsuit.

Here's a full and complete list of the songs each of the 37 starters chose for the 2026 edition of this iconic race, which some call NASCAR's unofficial fifth crown jewel.

Also, if we at Motorsport.com had to pick an intro song for this year's Bristol race, we would 100% choose 'The Kyle Busch Show' by Raytona 500...

2026 Bristol Night Race driver intro songs

Driver SONG ARTIST AJ Allmendinger Drifting Tokyo Christopher Bell For Whom the Bell Tolls Metallica Josh Berry The War Angels & Airwaves Ryan Blaney Blind Korn Josh Bilicki 2001: A Space Odyssey John Williams & Boston Pops Orchestra Alex Bowman Stay Fly Three 6 Mafia Chris Buescher Rainbow in the Dark Lilac William Byron Fireman Lil Wayne Chase Briscoe Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day Luke Bryan Ross Chastain Jolene Dolly Parton Austin Cindric Goofy Goober Rock Spongebob Squarepants Cole Custer Glycerine Busch Ty Dillon Heads Will Roll (A-Track Remix) Yeah Yeah Yeahs Austin Dillon The Rowdy Song Raytona 500 Chase Elliott Holding My Own Eric Church Ty Gibbs All the Small Things Blink-182 Todd Gilliland Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1 Kanye West Noah Gragson The Mockingbird & The Crow Hardy Denny Hamlin Sirius The Alan Parsons Project Riley Herbst The Nights Avicii Austin Hill Southern Land Taylor Ray Holbrook & Ryan Upchurch Carson Hocevar Rock You Like a Hurricane Scorpions Erik Jones Unwritten Natasha Bedingfieldf Brad Keselowski You've Got Another Thing Comin' Judas Priest Kyle Larson Trap Queen Fetty Wap Joey Logano Gimme Some Lovin The Spencer Davis Group Michael McDowell Options NF John Hunter Nemechek Rocky Top Dolly Parton Ryan Preece Rocket Man Elton John Tyler Reddick 9 to 5 Dolly Parton Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Money in the Bank John Anderson Zane Smith Love Tonight Shouse & Robin Schulz Shane van Gisbergen Not Many Scribe Daniel Suarez Danza Kuduro Don Omar Bubba Wallace Doses & Mimosas Cherub Cody Ware Bling-Bang-Bang-Born Creepy Nuts Connor Zilisch Unwritten Natasha Bedingfield