Qualifying report
NASCAR Cup Gateway

Gateway NASCAR Cup: McDowell beats Cindric to pole position

Michael McDowell insists he needs a win to make the 2024 NASCAR Cup playoffs and he continues to show he has the speed to make it happen.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:
Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Siteman Cancer Center Ford Mustang

Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images

McDowell set a new track qualifying record in the first round, then was still fastest in the final round in Saturday’s qualifying to win the pole for Sunday’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

All three of the veteran’s three career poles have come this season but this is the first on a non-superspeedway. The others were at Atlanta and Talladega.

McDowell’s average lap of 139.241 mph in the first round set the qualifying record and while he lost speed as the track got hotter in the final round, his lap at 138.598 mph still out-paced fellow Ford driver Austin Cindric.

“I was close to messing it up,” McDowell said. “I had a little moment in Turn 3. I got a little bit loose; I was able to catch it, but luckily, I was able to recover quickly and get back to the throttle.

“I’m so proud of everybody at Front Row Motorsports. I know this is our third pole of the year but to do it on a flat track, not a superspeedway, I’m just really proud of everybody. It’s a cool team effort here.”

McDowell, 39, is leaving Front Row at the end of the season to join Spire Motorsports. FRM also announced earlier this week its plans to expand to a three-car Cup team in 2025.

Reigning series Ryan Blaney ended up third (137.982 mph) while last weekend’s race winner at Charlotte Christopher Bell was fourth and Tyler Reddick rounded out the top five.

Completing the top-10 starting lineup are Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Bubba Wallace, Ty Gibbs and Kyle Busch. Busch was the only Chevrolet driver to make the top-10.

This week marked the first-time all-season Hendrick Motorsports did not have one of its four drivers advance to the final round of qualifying.

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL MPH
1 M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 34 Ford 1

32.468

   138.598
2 A. CindricTEAM PENSKE 2 Ford 1

+0.109

32.577

 0.109 138.134
3 R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE 12 Ford 1

+0.145

32.613

 0.036 137.982
4 C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING 20 Toyota 1

+0.219

32.687

 0.074 137.669
5 T. Reddick23XI RACING 45 Toyota 1

+0.239

32.707

 0.020 137.585
6 D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING 11 Toyota 1

+0.258

32.726

 0.019 137.505
7 B. KeselowskiRFK RACING 6 Ford 1

+0.285

32.753

 0.027 137.392
8 B. Wallace23XI RACING 23 Toyota 1

+0.307

32.775

 0.022 137.300
9
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
 54 Toyota 1

+0.346

32.814

 0.039 137.137
10 K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 8 Chevrolet 1

+0.374

32.842

 0.028 137.020

Round 1 / Group B

McDowell ripped off a track-record average lap speed of 139.241 mph to lead the way in the second group.

Reddick ended up second fastest at 137.796 mph while Blaney was third (137.771 mph).

Also advancing to the final round of qualifying were Wallace and Keselowski.

Among those who failed to move on were Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. and Daniel Suarez.

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL MPH
1 M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 34 Ford 1

32.318

   139.241
2 T. Reddick23XI RACING 45 Toyota 1

+0.339

32.657

 0.339 137.796
3 R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE 12 Ford 1

+0.345

32.663

 0.006 137.771
4 B. Wallace23XI RACING 23 Toyota 1

+0.351

32.669

 0.006 137.745
5 B. KeselowskiRFK RACING 6 Ford 1

+0.355

32.673

 0.004 137.728
6 W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 24 Chevrolet 1

+0.387

32.705

 0.032 137.594
7 K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 5 Chevrolet 1

+0.416

32.734

 0.029 137.472
8 C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS 7 Chevrolet 1

+0.417

32.735

 0.001 137.468
9 C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 1

+0.424

32.742

 0.007 137.438
10 M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING 19 Toyota 1

+0.497

32.815

 0.073 137.132
11 J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING 51 Ford 1

+0.499

32.817

 0.002 137.124
12 C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING 14 Ford 1

+0.519

32.837

 0.020 137.041
13 D. KrausKAULIG RACING 16 Chevrolet 1

+0.598

32.916

 0.079 136.712
14 N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING 10 Ford 1

+0.614

32.932

 0.016 136.645
15 J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING 4 Ford 1

+0.653

32.971

 0.039 136.484
16 D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING 99 Chevrolet 1

+0.667

32.985

 0.014 136.426
17 J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 42 Toyota 1

+0.695

33.013

 0.028 136.310
18 T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 38 Ford 1

+0.703

33.021

 0.008 136.277

Round 1 / Group A

Toyotas dominated the first group of qualifying as Hamlin set a blistering pace with an average lap speed of 138.113 mph.

Toyota teammate Bell (137.695 mph) was second quick while Cindric was third (137.623 mph).

Also advancing to the final round of qualifying were Toyota’s Gibbs and Busch.

Among those who failed to move on were Joey Logano, who was fastest in Saturday’s practice; Alex Bowman; and Ross Chastain.

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL MPH
1 D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING 11 Toyota 1

32.582

   138.113
2 A. CindricTEAM PENSKE 2 Ford 1

+0.038

32.620

 0.038 137.952
3 C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING 20 Toyota 1

+0.099

32.681

 0.061 137.695
4
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
 54 Toyota 1

+0.116

32.698

 0.017 137.623
5 K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 8 Chevrolet 1

+0.122

32.704

 0.006 137.598
6 J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE 22 Ford 1

+0.192

32.774

 0.070 137.304
7 A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 48 Chevrolet 1

+0.240

32.822

 0.048 137.103
8 R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING 1 Chevrolet 1

+0.315

32.897

 0.075 136.791
9 A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 3 Chevrolet 1

+0.317

32.899

 0.002 136.782
10
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 77 Chevrolet 1

+0.333

32.915

 0.016 136.716
11 E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 43 Toyota 1

+0.389

32.971

 0.056 136.484
12 R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING 47 Chevrolet 1

+0.417

32.999

 0.028 136.368
13 C. BuescherRFK RACING 17 Ford 1

+0.469

33.051

 0.052 136.153
14 D. HemricKAULIG RACING 31 Chevrolet 1

+0.495

33.077

 0.026 136.046
15 H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING 21 Ford 1

+0.583

33.165

 0.088 135.685
16 R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING 41 Ford 1

+0.643

33.225

 0.060 135.440
17 C. WareRICK WARE RACING 15 Ford 1

+0.753

33.335

 0.110 134.993
18
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 71 Chevrolet 1

+0.838

33.420

 0.085 134.650

Jim Utter
