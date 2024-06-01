Gateway NASCAR Cup: McDowell beats Cindric to pole position
Michael McDowell insists he needs a win to make the 2024 NASCAR Cup playoffs and he continues to show he has the speed to make it happen.
Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images
McDowell set a new track qualifying record in the first round, then was still fastest in the final round in Saturday’s qualifying to win the pole for Sunday’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.
All three of the veteran’s three career poles have come this season but this is the first on a non-superspeedway. The others were at Atlanta and Talladega.
McDowell’s average lap of 139.241 mph in the first round set the qualifying record and while he lost speed as the track got hotter in the final round, his lap at 138.598 mph still out-paced fellow Ford driver Austin Cindric.
“I was close to messing it up,” McDowell said. “I had a little moment in Turn 3. I got a little bit loose; I was able to catch it, but luckily, I was able to recover quickly and get back to the throttle.
“I’m so proud of everybody at Front Row Motorsports. I know this is our third pole of the year but to do it on a flat track, not a superspeedway, I’m just really proud of everybody. It’s a cool team effort here.”
McDowell, 39, is leaving Front Row at the end of the season to join Spire Motorsports. FRM also announced earlier this week its plans to expand to a three-car Cup team in 2025.
Reigning series Ryan Blaney ended up third (137.982 mph) while last weekend’s race winner at Charlotte Christopher Bell was fourth and Tyler Reddick rounded out the top five.
Completing the top-10 starting lineup are Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Bubba Wallace, Ty Gibbs and Kyle Busch. Busch was the only Chevrolet driver to make the top-10.
This week marked the first-time all-season Hendrick Motorsports did not have one of its four drivers advance to the final round of qualifying.
|CLA
|DRIVER
|#
|MANUFACTURER
|LAPS
|TIME
|INTERVAL
|MPH
|1
|M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|34
|Ford
|1
|
32.468
|138.598
|2
|A. CindricTEAM PENSKE
|2
|Ford
|1
|
+0.109
32.577
|0.109
|138.134
|3
|R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE
|12
|Ford
|1
|
+0.145
32.613
|0.036
|137.982
|4
|C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING
|20
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.219
32.687
|0.074
|137.669
|5
|T. Reddick23XI RACING
|45
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.239
32.707
|0.020
|137.585
|6
|D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING
|11
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.258
32.726
|0.019
|137.505
|7
|B. KeselowskiRFK RACING
|6
|Ford
|1
|
+0.285
32.753
|0.027
|137.392
|8
|B. Wallace23XI RACING
|23
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.307
32.775
|0.022
|137.300
|9
|
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
|54
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.346
32.814
|0.039
|137.137
|10
|K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|8
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.374
32.842
|0.028
|137.020
Round 1 / Group B
McDowell ripped off a track-record average lap speed of 139.241 mph to lead the way in the second group.
Reddick ended up second fastest at 137.796 mph while Blaney was third (137.771 mph).
Also advancing to the final round of qualifying were Wallace and Keselowski.
Among those who failed to move on were Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. and Daniel Suarez.
|CLA
|DRIVER
|#
|MANUFACTURER
|LAPS
|TIME
|INTERVAL
|MPH
|1
|M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|34
|Ford
|1
|
32.318
|139.241
|2
|T. Reddick23XI RACING
|45
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.339
32.657
|0.339
|137.796
|3
|R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE
|12
|Ford
|1
|
+0.345
32.663
|0.006
|137.771
|4
|B. Wallace23XI RACING
|23
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.351
32.669
|0.006
|137.745
|5
|B. KeselowskiRFK RACING
|6
|Ford
|1
|
+0.355
32.673
|0.004
|137.728
|6
|W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|24
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.387
32.705
|0.032
|137.594
|7
|K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|5
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.416
32.734
|0.029
|137.472
|8
|C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|7
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.417
32.735
|0.001
|137.468
|9
|C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|9
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.424
32.742
|0.007
|137.438
|10
|M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING
|19
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.497
32.815
|0.073
|137.132
|11
|J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING
|51
|Ford
|1
|
+0.499
32.817
|0.002
|137.124
|12
|C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|14
|Ford
|1
|
+0.519
32.837
|0.020
|137.041
|13
|D. KrausKAULIG RACING
|16
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.598
32.916
|0.079
|136.712
|14
|N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|10
|Ford
|1
|
+0.614
32.932
|0.016
|136.645
|15
|J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING
|4
|Ford
|1
|
+0.653
32.971
|0.039
|136.484
|16
|D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING
|99
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.667
32.985
|0.014
|136.426
|17
|J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|42
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.695
33.013
|0.028
|136.310
|18
|T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|38
|Ford
|1
|
+0.703
33.021
|0.008
|136.277
Round 1 / Group A
Toyotas dominated the first group of qualifying as Hamlin set a blistering pace with an average lap speed of 138.113 mph.
Toyota teammate Bell (137.695 mph) was second quick while Cindric was third (137.623 mph).
Also advancing to the final round of qualifying were Toyota’s Gibbs and Busch.
Among those who failed to move on were Joey Logano, who was fastest in Saturday’s practice; Alex Bowman; and Ross Chastain.
|CLA
|DRIVER
|#
|MANUFACTURER
|LAPS
|TIME
|INTERVAL
|MPH
|1
|D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING
|11
|Toyota
|1
|
32.582
|138.113
|2
|A. CindricTEAM PENSKE
|2
|Ford
|1
|
+0.038
32.620
|0.038
|137.952
|3
|C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING
|20
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.099
32.681
|0.061
|137.695
|4
|
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
|54
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.116
32.698
|0.017
|137.623
|5
|K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|8
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.122
32.704
|0.006
|137.598
|6
|J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE
|22
|Ford
|1
|
+0.192
32.774
|0.070
|137.304
|7
|A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|48
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.240
32.822
|0.048
|137.103
|8
|R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING
|1
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.315
32.897
|0.075
|136.791
|9
|A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|3
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.317
32.899
|0.002
|136.782
|10
|
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|77
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.333
32.915
|0.016
|136.716
|11
|E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|43
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.389
32.971
|0.056
|136.484
|12
|R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING
|47
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.417
32.999
|0.028
|136.368
|13
|C. BuescherRFK RACING
|17
|Ford
|1
|
+0.469
33.051
|0.052
|136.153
|14
|D. HemricKAULIG RACING
|31
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.495
33.077
|0.026
|136.046
|15
|H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING
|21
|Ford
|1
|
+0.583
33.165
|0.088
|135.685
|16
|R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|41
|Ford
|1
|
+0.643
33.225
|0.060
|135.440
|17
|C. WareRICK WARE RACING
|15
|Ford
|1
|
+0.753
33.335
|0.110
|134.993
|18
|
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|71
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.838
33.420
|0.085
|134.650
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Ericsson: I’ve “reset” my season with runner-up finish in Detroit
IndyCar Detroit: Dixon wins after tire and fuel gamble in chaotic race
Larson "not sweating" waiver as he awaits NASCAR decision
Bastianini: Mugello result special during "difficult time" as Ducati MotoGP exit beckons
Prime
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments