Gateway NASCAR Cup: McDowell beats Cindric to pole position

McDowell set a new track qualifying record in the first round, then was still fastest in the final round in Saturday’s qualifying to win the pole for Sunday’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

All three of the veteran’s three career poles have come this season but this is the first on a non-superspeedway. The others were at Atlanta and Talladega.

McDowell’s average lap of 139.241 mph in the first round set the qualifying record and while he lost speed as the track got hotter in the final round, his lap at 138.598 mph still out-paced fellow Ford driver Austin Cindric.

“I was close to messing it up,” McDowell said. “I had a little moment in Turn 3. I got a little bit loose; I was able to catch it, but luckily, I was able to recover quickly and get back to the throttle.

“I’m so proud of everybody at Front Row Motorsports. I know this is our third pole of the year but to do it on a flat track, not a superspeedway, I’m just really proud of everybody. It’s a cool team effort here.”

McDowell, 39, is leaving Front Row at the end of the season to join Spire Motorsports. FRM also announced earlier this week its plans to expand to a three-car Cup team in 2025.

Reigning series Ryan Blaney ended up third (137.982 mph) while last weekend’s race winner at Charlotte Christopher Bell was fourth and Tyler Reddick rounded out the top five.

Completing the top-10 starting lineup are Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Bubba Wallace, Ty Gibbs and Kyle Busch. Busch was the only Chevrolet driver to make the top-10.

This week marked the first-time all-season Hendrick Motorsports did not have one of its four drivers advance to the final round of qualifying.

Round 1 / Group B

McDowell ripped off a track-record average lap speed of 139.241 mph to lead the way in the second group.

Reddick ended up second fastest at 137.796 mph while Blaney was third (137.771 mph).

Also advancing to the final round of qualifying were Wallace and Keselowski.

Among those who failed to move on were Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. and Daniel Suarez.

Round 1 / Group A

Toyotas dominated the first group of qualifying as Hamlin set a blistering pace with an average lap speed of 138.113 mph.

Toyota teammate Bell (137.695 mph) was second quick while Cindric was third (137.623 mph).

Also advancing to the final round of qualifying were Toyota’s Gibbs and Busch.

Among those who failed to move on were Joey Logano, who was fastest in Saturday’s practice; Alex Bowman; and Ross Chastain.