Gaughan to end career with four-race schedule in 2020

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
20 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
01 May
-
03 May
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
129 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
143 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
150 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
157 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
163 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
171 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
192 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
199 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
206 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
212 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
220 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
226 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
233 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
241 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
248 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
255 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
262 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
269 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
276 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
283 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Gaughan to end career with four-race schedule in 2020

shares
comments
Gaughan to end career with four-race schedule in 2020
By:
Jan 27, 2020, 5:08 PM

Brendan Gaughan will return for four races during the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Brendan Gaughan, Beard Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Beard Oil Distributing/ South Point Hotel & Casino
Brendan Gaughan, Beard Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Beard Oil Distributing\ South Point Hotel & Casino
Brendan Gaughan, Beard Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro
Brendan Gaughan, Beard Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Beard Oil Distributing/ South Point Hotel & Casino
Brendan Gaughan, Beard Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro
Brendan Gaughan, Beard Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro

2020 will be Brendan Gaughan's final season as a NASCAR Cup Series driver, returning for four races in the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet.

His 63rd career start will come in next month's Daytona 500 before returning for the spring and fall Talladega races, as well as the series' second visit to Daytona in August.

The car will be backed by Oil Distributing/South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet Camaro. Additionally, Gaughan’s City Lights Shine, a whiskey moonshine, will serve as an associate sponsor. The car will be constructed by RCR and supported by ECR engines.

“I love racing, and competing with Beard Motorsports these last few years have made for some of my most enjoyable moments in NASCAR,” said Gaughan, who currently has 62 NASCAR Cup Series starts dating back to his rookie season in 2004. “We do a lot with a little, so when we run up front and lead laps, it’s very satisfying because you know all the work that went into it.

“I wouldn’t want my last races as a NASCAR driver to be with any other team. Mark Beard Sr., and his entire family are passionate about racing, and NASCAR in particular. We’re all competitive and want to perform, but we’re going to have fun doing it. That’s how we all got started in the sport – because it was fun. And as I wrap up my career, I’m going to make sure it stays fun.”

In Gaughan's previous Cup starts, his best finish came at Talladega in 2004 when he finished fourth. In last year's playoff race there, he was in contention for the win before a late-race crash sent his No. 62 car flying upside down.

Read Also:

“Brendan brings a lot of experience to our race team and that has allowed us to be competitive despite not having all the resources of the bigger teams that compete week in and week out,” Beard said. “We have a lot of respect for what those teams do, and it’s an honor to be able to park in the NASCAR Cup Series garage, unload our race car and see where we stack up. We take a lot of pride in the effort we put forth, and the effort our partners put into Beard Motorsports.

“Richard Childress and the staff at RCR provide us with top-notch equipment. We’ve worked with them since 2017 and it’s easy to understand why they’ve been in the sport for 50 years. We’re proud to continue our technical partnership with RCR and we look forward to making Brendan’s last races as a NASCAR driver memorable.”

Next article
Busch enjoys Rolex 24 debut, but “too soon” to speak of return

Previous article

Busch enjoys Rolex 24 debut, but “too soon” to speak of return
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Brendan Gaughan
Author Nick DeGroot

Race hub

Daytona Clash

Daytona Clash

8 Feb - 9 Feb
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Renault firms up role and start date for Fry

2h
2
IMSA

Rolex 24: Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac wins again

3
Formula 1

Renault lacked "force" to harness £15 million investment

4
Formula 1

Gasly felt he had to disprove 'bullshit' claims about driving

5
Endurance

BMW firms up 2020 IGTC plans, one car for Bathurst

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

Gaughan to end career with four-race schedule in 2020
NAS

Gaughan to end career with four-race schedule in 2020

Busch enjoys Rolex 24 debut, but “too soon” to speak of return
IMSA

Busch enjoys Rolex 24 debut, but “too soon” to speak of return

Chris Buescher has "right pieces in place" at Roush Fenway
NAS

Chris Buescher has "right pieces in place" at Roush Fenway

General Motors to build new tech center to support racing teams
NAS

General Motors to build new tech center to support racing teams

DiBenedetto: Indy a "tough little road course" for Xfinity cars
NSXF

DiBenedetto: Indy a "tough little road course" for Xfinity cars

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.