All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
NASCAR Cup Michigan

Byron, Gibbs haunted by just missing out on Michigan Cup win

Byron was in control on the final restart at the rescheduled Monday Cup race, but a duo of Toyotas were enough to foil his plans to win

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:

"I'll relive that restart, what lane to choose overnight, for sure," said William Byron following his runner-up finish at Michigan International Raceway on Monday. "It seems like, always as the leader, you want to take the top. I've gotten beat twice here by the bottom. I had the lead on the bottom barely over him [Reddick], but he had a better car than us. He was a little bit faster."

Byron won three races early in the season, but hasn't visited Victory Lane since April. Despite having the lead and the preferred lane for the final restart, he was unable to keep eventual race winner Tyler Reddick at bay.

"Second sucks," Byron shared. "Really proud of the effort. I feel like we've been trying to put weeks together like this. This is a really good step. Everyone did a great job on the team. Strategy was awesome. Car was awesome all day."

Still winless, but looking better on points

Ty Gibbs was the driver who pushed Reddick into the lead, but he wasn't able to clear Byron himself. He had to settle for third as he continues this three-year mission to become a winner at the highest level of the sport. 

Michigan was his 75th Cup start and his tenth top-five finish. "Yeah, I feel like we definitely were in contention for sure," said Gibbs. "I needed to get up sooner off of two to clear the 24 [Byron]. Just missed it by a little bit. After that, it takes a lap to get momentum.

"Definitely a little frustrating, but we'll take it. It was a good day. Thanks to everybody that helps my program out."

Watch: Tyler Reddick wins at Michigan in NASCAR Overtime

Unlike Byron, Gibbs was racing for a lot more than a race win on Monday. He is one of the drivers in that perilous 'bubble zone' where every point counts in the fight to make the playoffs. He entered Michigan just 18 points above the cut-line, more than doubling it to a 39-point buffer with this podium finish. Even still, the young driver's thoughts remained on the win that could have been.

"It definitely is good to have a good points day, (but) definitely wish we could have won and locked ourselves in. Winning usually takes care of everything."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Larson loses points lead after "I just messed up" in Michigan wreck

Top Comments

Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
Larson loses points lead after "I just messed up" in Michigan wreck

Larson loses points lead after "I just messed up" in Michigan wreck

NASCAR Cup
Michigan
Larson loses points lead after "I just messed up" in Michigan wreck
NASCAR Cup Michigan: Reddick outduels Byron in overtime finish

NASCAR Cup Michigan: Reddick outduels Byron in overtime finish

NASCAR Cup
Michigan
NASCAR Cup Michigan: Reddick outduels Byron in overtime finish
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

The key storylines to follow as F1 returns from summer break

The key storylines to follow as F1 returns from summer break

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
The key storylines to follow as F1 returns from summer break
Vinales: Fixing braking performance key to Aprilia returning to the front

Vinales: Fixing braking performance key to Aprilia returning to the front

MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP
Vinales: Fixing braking performance key to Aprilia returning to the front
How an unorthodox Monaco photography challenge yielded memorable results

How an unorthodox Monaco photography challenge yielded memorable results

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
How an unorthodox Monaco photography challenge yielded memorable results
What was really behind the FIA's F1 asymmetric brake rule change

What was really behind the FIA's F1 asymmetric brake rule change

F1 Formula 1
What was really behind the FIA's F1 asymmetric brake rule change

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia