NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Road Course
21 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
28 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
18 Apr
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
25 Apr
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
02 May
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
09 May
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
16 May
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
COTA
23 May
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
30 May
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
06 Jun
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
13 Jun
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
20 Jun
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono I
26 Jun
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
27 Jun
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Road America
04 Jul
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
11 Jul
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
18 Jul
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
08 Aug
Next event in
116 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
15 Aug
Next event in
123 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
22 Aug
Next event in
130 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
28 Aug
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
05 Sep
Next event in
144 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
11 Sep
Next event in
150 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
18 Sep
Next event in
157 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
26 Sep
Next event in
165 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
03 Oct
Next event in
172 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
10 Oct
Next event in
179 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
17 Oct
Next event in
186 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
24 Oct
Next event in
193 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
31 Oct
Next event in
200 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
07 Nov
Next event in
207 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Hamlin: 'Nothing I could have done differently' at Martinsville
NASCAR Cup / Martinsville / Interview

Gibbs talks satisfying, but nerve-racking Martinsville 1-2

By:

Joe Gibbs loves when all of his NASCAR teams are running well but when two are racing for the win, then it can become a little dicey.

Gibbs talks satisfying, but nerve-racking Martinsville 1-2

Late in Sunday’s rain-delayed Cup Series race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, Gibbs got his most recent hold-your-breath moment as Martin Truex Jr. patiently ran down JGR teammate Denny Hamlin, with the two running side-by-side for at least two laps.

In the end, Truex cleared Hamlin with 15 of 500 laps remaining and held off Chase Elliott to become the Cup Series’ first two-time winner of the 2021 season.

Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro and Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Office battle for the lead

Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro and Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Office battle for the lead

Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images

Gibbs said his biggest fear is two of his drivers racing for the win, ending up taking each other out.

“Let me say this: it has happened, okay? It’s happened a number of times over the years with us. Of course, what you realize is each one of the drivers, each one of our sponsors, the crew chiefs, everybody on that team is so important to the individual teams,” Gibbs explained.

“We’re back at the race shop, we act as one big team. But when you get to the race track, when it gets down to actually the race, at the end of the race, it is each one of our teams, they want to win for their sponsor and for their career and everything that’s wrapped up in it.”

That is when he starts to worry, Gibbs said.

“That’s the most nervous that I get in the race, is when two of our guys are up front like that,” he said. “The whole time I’m praying, ‘Just don’t wreck each other.’ I got to admit that.”

One of the more recent incidents involved Kyle Busch and Truex, when he was racing as a pseudo-teammate to Busch at Furniture Row Racing, in 2017 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Busch had led 87 laps in the race. Truex led eight and an agreement on previous restarts had seen the leader opt for the outside and be allowed to drop to the inside by the second-place driver. That agreement apparently ended prior to a restart on Lap 111 of the scheduled 160-lap race.

Truex, the race leader, restarted on the inside but appeared to slip up and into Busch on the restart as the two cars rolled into Turn 1. Busch’s car backed into the outside wall, where it was hit by Truex, then slid down the track.

Read Also:

Both drivers’ chances at the win were gone.

Sunday at Martinsville, however, saw a much cleaner finish.

After the race Truex said Gibbs would be happy because he and Hamlin had “played nice.”

“Here it was obvious that we were quite a bit faster at that point when I caught (Hamlin). He was racing as hard as he could to keep us back,” Truex said. “I knew if I was patient, I was going to be able to complete the pass.

“I’ve never really knocked a teammate out of the way. I don’t know there is a right time to do it. I guess it just depends on how you race each other normally, what your relationship is.”

shares
comments

Related video

Hamlin: 'Nothing I could have done differently' at Martinsville

Previous article

Hamlin: 'Nothing I could have done differently' at Martinsville
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Martinsville
Drivers Denny Hamlin , Martin Truex Jr.
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Gibbs talks satisfying, but nerve-racking Martinsville 1-2

1h
2
Kart

Ex-F1 driver Alguersuari to make racing return in karts

4h
3
General

FIA hints at announcement about hydrogen in motorsport

4
Formula 1

Wolff doubts Bottas came close to retirement after team orders

2h
5
Formula 1

What made Dan Gurney one of racing’s ultimate heroes

2h
Latest news
Gibbs talks satisfying, but nerve-racking Martinsville 1-2
NAS

Gibbs talks satisfying, but nerve-racking Martinsville 1-2

1h
Hamlin: 'Nothing I could have done differently' at Martinsville
Video Inside
NAS

Hamlin: 'Nothing I could have done differently' at Martinsville

Apr 12, 2021
Chase Elliott is just fine with 'uneventful' Martinsville race
Video Inside
NAS

Chase Elliott is just fine with 'uneventful' Martinsville race

Apr 12, 2021
Truex bests Hamlin to win rain-delayed Martinsville Cup race
Video Inside
NAS

Truex bests Hamlin to win rain-delayed Martinsville Cup race

Apr 12, 2021
NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021
NAS

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021

Apr 11, 2021
Latest videos
Denny Hamlin ‘wasn’t quite good enough’ to take down Truex at Martinsville 08:58:15
NASCAR Cup
Apr 12, 2021

Denny Hamlin ‘wasn’t quite good enough’ to take down Truex at Martinsville

Chase Elliott: ‘We worked really hard’ for second place 08:58:16
NASCAR Cup
Apr 12, 2021

Chase Elliott: ‘We worked really hard’ for second place

Truex Jr. becomes first multi-time winner of 2021 08:58:12
NASCAR Cup
Apr 12, 2021

Truex Jr. becomes first multi-time winner of 2021

Final Laps: Truex grabs another clock at Martinsville Speedway 08:58:13
NASCAR Cup
Apr 12, 2021

Final Laps: Truex grabs another clock at Martinsville Speedway

Hamlin off to ‘good start’ at Martinsville 08:57:32
NASCAR Cup
Apr 11, 2021

Hamlin off to ‘good start’ at Martinsville

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Chase Elliott is just fine with 'uneventful' Martinsville race Martinsville
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Chase Elliott is just fine with 'uneventful' Martinsville race

Truex bests Hamlin to win rain-delayed Martinsville Cup race Martinsville
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Race report

Truex bests Hamlin to win rain-delayed Martinsville Cup race

Persistent rain postpones Martinsville Cup race until Sunday Martinsville
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Persistent rain postpones Martinsville Cup race until Sunday

More from
Denny Hamlin
Hamlin: 'Nothing I could have done differently' at Martinsville Martinsville
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Hamlin: 'Nothing I could have done differently' at Martinsville

Hamlin's chance at Daytona 500 history ends with top-five
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Hamlin's chance at Daytona 500 history ends with top-five

Hamlin on balancing his role as a driver and new team owner
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Hamlin on balancing his role as a driver and new team owner

More from
Joe Gibbs Racing
Ty Gibbs wins wild Daytona Road Course race in Xfinity debut Daytona II
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY / Race report

Ty Gibbs wins wild Daytona Road Course race in Xfinity debut

Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr. agree to contract extension
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr. agree to contract extension

Ty Dillon joins driver lineup for JGR's No. 54 Xfinity team
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Ty Dillon joins driver lineup for JGR's No. 54 Xfinity team

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Trending Today

Gibbs talks satisfying, but nerve-racking Martinsville 1-2
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Gibbs talks satisfying, but nerve-racking Martinsville 1-2

Ex-F1 driver Alguersuari to make racing return in karts
Kart Kart / Breaking news

Ex-F1 driver Alguersuari to make racing return in karts

FIA hints at announcement about hydrogen in motorsport
General General / Breaking news

FIA hints at announcement about hydrogen in motorsport

Wolff doubts Bottas came close to retirement after team orders
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff doubts Bottas came close to retirement after team orders

What made Dan Gurney one of racing’s ultimate heroes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

What made Dan Gurney one of racing’s ultimate heroes

Latest news

Gibbs talks satisfying, but nerve-racking Martinsville 1-2
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

Gibbs talks satisfying, but nerve-racking Martinsville 1-2

Hamlin: 'Nothing I could have done differently' at Martinsville
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Hamlin: 'Nothing I could have done differently' at Martinsville

Chase Elliott is just fine with 'uneventful' Martinsville race
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Chase Elliott is just fine with 'uneventful' Martinsville race

Truex bests Hamlin to win rain-delayed Martinsville Cup race
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Race report

Truex bests Hamlin to win rain-delayed Martinsville Cup race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.