Busch, Hamlin and Bell penalized at Las Vegas

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
17 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Race in
22 Hours
:
17 Minutes
:
17 Seconds
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Next event in
5 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
12 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
19 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
20 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
26 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
33 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
40 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
54 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
61 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
01 May
-
03 May
Next event in
68 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
74 days
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
82 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
89 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
96 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
103 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
110 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
117 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
124 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
131 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
137 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
145 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
166 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
173 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
180 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
186 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
194 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
200 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
207 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
215 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
222 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
229 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
236 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
243 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
250 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
257 days
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Busch, Hamlin and Bell penalized at Las Vegas

Busch, Hamlin and Bell penalized at Las Vegas
By:
Feb 22, 2020, 9:34 PM

NASCAR has issued an L1 penalty against the No. 18 team of Kyle Busch, the No. 11 team of Denny Hamlin and the No. 95 team of Christopher Bell.

The penalties come after the nose of the cars failed to meet specifications in pre-race inspection.

All three teams have been docked ten driver and owner points and each driver will drop to the rear of the field for Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Busch was set to start from pole position after qualifying was rained out and the field was set by 2019 owner points. Kevin Harvick will inherit pole with Martin Truex Jr. starting alongside.

Those three drivers, as well as Truex and Erik Jones, also lost practice time on Friday for attempting to alter the shape of fenders with bondo. 

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Denny Hamlin , Christopher Bell , Kyle Busch
Author Nick DeGroot

Race hub

Las Vegas

Las Vegas

21 Feb - 23 Feb
Race Starts in
22 Hours
:
17 Minutes
:
17 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
13:05
13:05
Final Practice
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
16:30
16:30
Qualifying
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
11:35
11:35
Race
Sun 23 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
12:30
12:30
