Go Fas Racing names new crew chief for Corey LaJoie

Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
31 days
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
31 days
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
44 days
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Next event in
51 days
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
58 days
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
65 days
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
20 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
72 days
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
79 days
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
86 days
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
100 days
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
107 days
NASCAR Cup
Dover
01 May
-
03 May
Next event in
114 days
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
120 days
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
128 days
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
135 days
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
142 days
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
149 days
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
156 days
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
163 days
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
170 days
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
177 days
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
183 days
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
191 days
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
212 days
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
219 days
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
226 days
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
232 days
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
240 days
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
246 days
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
253 days
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
261 days
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
268 days
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
275 days
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
282 days
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
289 days
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
296 days
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
303 days
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Go Fas Racing names new crew chief for Corey LaJoie

Go Fas Racing names new crew chief for Corey LaJoie
By:
Jan 7, 2020, 10:41 PM

Veteran engineer Ryan Sparks will take over as crew chief for NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie this season.

Go Fas Racing on Tuesday named Sparks as the new crew chief of its No. 32 Fords. Sparks most recently worked as a race engineer at Richard Childress Racing with Austin Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet team.

He also worked as a race engineer during Dillon’s 2011 Truck and 2013 Xfinity series championship seasons.

“I am beyond ecstatic for the opportunity that the St. Hilaire family has given me. This is something I’ve been working for my entire career, and I’m looking forward to working with Corey and continuing Go Fas Racing’s progression up the points standings,” Sparks said.

During his 13-year tenure at RCR, Sparks was a part of both of Dillon’s Cup series wins – in the Daytona 500 and Coca-Cola 600.

“Ryan comes with a ton of motivation and knowledge to continue pushing the team in the right direction,” LaJoie, 28, said. “Just by being around him for a couple hours on his first day I knew he was the guy for the job.”

In his first season at Go Fas Racing, LaJoie finished 29th in the series standings with two top-10 finishes in 36 races, including a career-best finish of sixth at the July race at Daytona.

Sparks replaces Randy Cox, who worked with LaJoie last season.

