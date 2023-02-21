Goodyear debuts new NASCAR Cup tire for Auto Club Speedway
Goodyear is utilizing new tire codes for the NASCAR Cup Series’ final race on the 2-mile layout at Auto Club Speedway.
The speedway in Fontana, Calif., is expected to undergo renovations after this year’s race to convert to a ½-mile short track. Regardless of the timetable, Sunday’s race will be the last on the 2-mile, banked paved asphalt oval.
Following last year’s race – the first on the track with the Next Gen car – Goodyear has elected to bring different left and right-side tires this year.
The left-side tire features construction and mold shape changes, while the right-side tire features a construction update.
The compound changes are a result of what Goodyear officials learned from races last year as well as testing at Charlotte, Michigan and Pocono.
Several times late last season – including Kansas, Las Vegas and Texas – Goodyear altered tire compounds based on what was learning in races earlier in the season.
Auto Club also presents one of the most abrasive racing surfaces on the Cup schedule, which always presents a challenge on tire management and air pressure settings.
Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Freeway Insurance
Photo by: Jasen Vinlove / NKP / Motorsport Images
“Auto Club Speedway’s track surface has become quite abrasive over the years, so tire wear and tire management will be a key factor throughout the race,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing. “Cup teams will have 12 sets of tires for the race, and we will see four-tire stops at almost every opportunity.
“The other thing to watch for is how teams use their left-side air pressures as a tuning tool. Teams will often go below our minimum recommended pressures in order to gain grip, but they will have to balance that in a risk versus reward proposition.”
Goodyear’s tire pressure recommendation is 20 psi on the left-front and 22 psi on the left-rear. By running too low on air pressure, the tire’s sidewall will over-deflect, potentially causing damage to the point of air loss.
Teams will have 13 sets of tires for the weekend – one set for practice, one set for qualifying and 12 sets for the race (11 race sets plus one transferred from qualifying).
Suarez: New Chevrolet nose gave better pushes in Daytona 500
Keselowski reveals how Daytona 500 shot “fell apart really quickly”
Latest news
Keselowski reveals how Daytona 500 shot “fell apart really quickly”
Keselowski reveals how Daytona 500 shot “fell apart really quickly” Keselowski reveals how Daytona 500 shot “fell apart really quickly”
Brickyard weekend added to Indy NXT schedule
Brickyard weekend added to Indy NXT schedule Brickyard weekend added to Indy NXT schedule
What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells
What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells
Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more
Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
Marques on taking on NASCAR The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
Pros and cons of Next Gen Cup car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Cindric won the Daytona 500 How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in 2022 Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn harsh lesson How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
Larson's long way round to Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is preparing for 2022 car How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Wallace’s win is huge for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.