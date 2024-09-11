All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen

Watkins Glen track changes will require "more precision" from drivers

Teams and drivers will be facing unknowns on the track and in the pits for this weekend's NASCAR Cup playoff race at Watkins Glen International.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:
Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang, start, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Mavis Tires & Brakes Toyota Camry, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry, Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro

Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang, start, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Mavis Tires & Brakes Toyota Camry, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry, Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

Bold predictions from Goodyear regarding its new tire compound debuting this weekend, along with changes to Watkins Glen International's track, are making for a challenging duo for drivers and teams to conquer for Sunday's Cup playoff race.

“Watkins Glen isn’t the typical Watkins Glen that we’ve seen in the past," explained Joey Logano, who is the only driver locked into the Round of 12 after his Atlanta victory. "They’ve changed some things to the track. They’ve added rumble strips off of turn one that prevents us from dropping way outside of the curb. They’ve changed the curbing to the bus stop itself to where you won’t be launching them into the corner as much, and then they also added rumble strips on the exit of the carousel to keep us from dropping way out there, so the track will race differently.

"The cars will want something different from a setup perspective and they’re also changing the tire, too. It sounds like there will be a lot more tire wear, so there are a lot of unknowns for sure.”

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang

Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images

That new tire, according to Goodyear, is estimated to have up to three seconds of fall-off, completely changing the strategy on pit road.

Logano's Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney admitted that “I don’t know what to expect." He believes the anticipated tire fall-off is a good change, as are the changes to the track itself.

"The changes to the track are not crazy. The bus stop entry curb is gone, so that’s gonna be different. Some of the rumbles they’ve got on the exit of the carousel in turn one will change a little bit, which I think is positive for the racing. You won’t be able to just blow turn one and bail out to the apron and still have speed, so it will take a little more precision."

Last year, William Byron led 66 of 90 laps with very little movement throughout the race. The top-five finishers all started in the top-seven. In total, there were just six lead changes. Passing has proved difficult on the blistering fast track, ever since a repave a few years ago. Well, back in June, Goodyear held a tire test at Watkins Glen — inviting Tyler Reddick, Daniel Suarez and Austin Cindric (each repping one of the series' manufacturers), to test several different tire compounds. As a result, an entirely new tire compound will be utilized at that track this weekend, and Goodyear says it will make for a "dramatically" different race.

Three seconds of tire fall off

Speaking on the expected tire fall-off, Greg Stucker, Goodyear's director of racing said: "That, of course, can mean more passing throughout the race. It’s always tricky on road courses as drivers take advantage of a limited number of ‘passing zones,’ so the increased fall-off should lead to more comers and goers as some drivers manage their tires and gain on the field as the runs go on."

And the crew chiefs seem to agree. Legacy Motor Club's Dave Elenz, who works atop the box for Erik Jones, said of the changes: “You’re not going to be able to stay out on old tires and keep your track position. Like some of these guys have done in the past, you’re going to have to put tires on them when the caution comes out and work hard to get that position back. This will be the most fall off we’ve ever had."

Teams will get a (slightly) extended practice at Watkins Glen with Group A and Group B getting 20-minutes each on the 2.45-mile road course.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article The bottom four: Hopes and desperation for a playoff rebound at Watkins Glen

Top Comments

Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
The bottom four: Hopes and desperation for a playoff rebound at Watkins Glen

The bottom four: Hopes and desperation for a playoff rebound at Watkins Glen

NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
The bottom four: Hopes and desperation for a playoff rebound at Watkins Glen
Where's Denny? A cautious approach made a dismal day for Hamlin

Where's Denny? A cautious approach made a dismal day for Hamlin

NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
Where's Denny? A cautious approach made a dismal day for Hamlin
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Santino Ferrucci is officially locked in for 2025 by A.J. Foyt Racing

Santino Ferrucci is officially locked in for 2025 by A.J. Foyt Racing

Indy IndyCar
Santino Ferrucci is officially locked in for 2025 by A.J. Foyt Racing
Brad Pitt's 'F1' Movie: Everything we know so far

Brad Pitt's 'F1' Movie: Everything we know so far

F1 Formula 1
Brad Pitt's 'F1' Movie: Everything we know so far
Collet returns to HMD Motorsports for 2025 Indy NXT campaign

Collet returns to HMD Motorsports for 2025 Indy NXT campaign

IndL Indy NXT
Nashville
Collet returns to HMD Motorsports for 2025 Indy NXT campaign
Verstappen not ruling out reunion with Newey at Aston Martin

Verstappen not ruling out reunion with Newey at Aston Martin

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Verstappen not ruling out reunion with Newey at Aston Martin

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia