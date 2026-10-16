NASCAR Cup Phoenix II
GTA VI 'Vice City' blimp to appear at NASCAR championship weekend
Goodyear will bring the Grand Theft Auto 6 'Vice City' blimp to Homestead-Miami Speedway for championship weekend
Nick DeGroot
Edited: Oct 16, 2026, 8:40 PM
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It appears that there will be some Grand Theft Auto VI promotion during NASCAR championship weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, but only if you look up. All three national divisions (Cup, O'Reilly Truck) will crown their 2026 season champion that weekend.
GTA VI has been in development by Rockstar Games for over a decade, and is perhaps the most anticipated video game of all time. Its predecessor, GTA V, was released in 2013.
The new game will take users to Vice City, which is essentially a fictionalized version of Miami, Florida.
In promoting the game, Goodyear is utilizing its classic blimp with a new design and 'Vice City' branding on the side. It will make appearances at Hard Rock Stadium in the weeks ahead, before heading to Homestead-Miami Speedway for NASCAR's championship weekend between November 7-9. Residents in Miami have already spotted it traveling around the city.
Homestead returns as the title-decider for the first time since 2019, and was previously the season finale every year between 2002 and 2019. In recent years, NASCAR held the finale at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona, but they've rearranged the dates for the end of the 2026 season.
The blimp will be flying throughout South Florida as part of the real-world marketing campaign for the upcoming game release on November 19.
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