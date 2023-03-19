Guenther Steiner to join FOX TV booth for NASCAR Cup race at COTA

Next weekend's Cup race at COTA will have a Formula 1 presence both on the track, and also in the TV booth as well.

2009 F1 World Champion Jenson Button will be making his NASCAR debut, driving the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford Mustang. Additionally, 2007 F1 World Champion Kimi Raikkonen will make his second career Cup start, driving the No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro.

Now, FOX announced on Sunday during the Atlanta broadcast that Steiner will join the TV booth for that race, as well as former Cup champion Kurt Busch.

Mike Joy is the play-by-play announcer for FOX, and the booth has used a rotating cast of characters throughout the year alongside Joy and former driver Clint Bowyer. They include Tony Stewart and Danica Patrick.

Steiner has been the Haas F1 Team Principal since the team's debut in 2016.