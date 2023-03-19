Guenther Steiner to join FOX TV booth for NASCAR Cup race at COTA
Haas F1 Team Principal Guenther Steiner will join the FOX Sports TV booth for the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) next weekend.
Next weekend's Cup race at COTA will have a Formula 1 presence both on the track, and also in the TV booth as well.
2009 F1 World Champion Jenson Button will be making his NASCAR debut, driving the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford Mustang. Additionally, 2007 F1 World Champion Kimi Raikkonen will make his second career Cup start, driving the No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro.
Now, FOX announced on Sunday during the Atlanta broadcast that Steiner will join the TV booth for that race, as well as former Cup champion Kurt Busch.
Mike Joy is the play-by-play announcer for FOX, and the booth has used a rotating cast of characters throughout the year alongside Joy and former driver Clint Bowyer. They include Tony Stewart and Danica Patrick.
Steiner has been the Haas F1 Team Principal since the team's debut in 2016.
Logano wins pole as Fords dominate Atlanta Cup qualifying
Logano wins Atlanta Cup race with last-lap pass on Keselowski
Latest news
Ferrari must not “bullshit itself” over F1 form, says Vasseur
Ferrari must not “bullshit itself” over F1 form, says Vasseur Ferrari must not “bullshit itself” over F1 form, says Vasseur
Hamilton: Red Bull is most dominant F1 car I’ve seen
Hamilton: Red Bull is most dominant F1 car I’ve seen Hamilton: Red Bull is most dominant F1 car I’ve seen
FIA to review rules after Alonso Saudi GP controversy
FIA to review rules after Alonso Saudi GP controversy FIA to review rules after Alonso Saudi GP controversy
Super Formula drivers doubt new car will make following easier
Super Formula drivers doubt new car will make following easier Super Formula drivers doubt new car will make following easier
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.