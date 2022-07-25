Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Ty Gibbs: "Never thought I'd race with these guys" Next / "Not the way" Chase Elliott wanted to win Pocono Cup race
NASCAR Cup / Pocono Breaking news

Hamlin and Busch DQ'ed, Elliott declared winner at Pocono

The race winner and runner-up in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race were disqualified leaving third-place Chase Elliott with the unexpected victory.

Jim Utter
By:
Hamlin and Busch DQ'ed, Elliott declared winner at Pocono

More than 2½ hours following the conclusion of Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway – won by Denny Hamlin – NASCAR announced that Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota and the No. 18 of his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Kyle Busch, had failed post-race inspection.

“There were some issues discovered that affected aero in the vehicles. The part was the front fascia. There really was no reason why there was material somewhere where it shouldn’t have been,” said Cup Series managing director Brad Moran.

“They have the opportunity to appeal it and it will be all sorted out next week. I can’t get into details on what the issues were but both vehicles had the same issue and unfortunately they were not acceptable to pass inspection.”

This is the first time a Cup Series race winner has been disqualified since NASCAR implemented its new post-race inspection rules in 2019. Race winner disqualifications have happened in both the Xfinity and Truck series.

No appeal

Elliott will be credited with the win – his series-leading fourth of the 2022 season – although he never led a lap in the race.

Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet did pass post-race inspection. On Monday, Joe Gibbs Racing revealed that they will not appeal the penalty.

After sending Ross Chastain into the wall in a battle to take the lead late in the race, Hamlin spent the final 13 laps fending off Busch to capture what would have been his third win of the season.

The runner-up finish by Busch was his first top-five since a second-place effort at Gateway in early June.

Both cars were impounded by NASCAR and taken back to its research and development center in Concord, N.C.

As a result of the DQ, both drivers received last-place points and lose all stage points and playoff points accumulated in the race.

Pending a change on appeal, the new top-10 finishing order from Pocono is Elliott, Tyler Reddick, Daniel Suarez, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, Michael McDowell, Martin Truex Jr., Bubba Wallace, Erik Jones and Austin Dillon.

The cars of Michael McDowell and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will also be taken to the R&D Center for further inspection.

shares
comments
Ty Gibbs: "Never thought I'd race with these guys"
Previous article

Ty Gibbs: "Never thought I'd race with these guys"
Next article

"Not the way" Chase Elliott wanted to win Pocono Cup race

"Not the way" Chase Elliott wanted to win Pocono Cup race
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Joe Gibbs Racing reveals issue that led to Pocono NASCAR DQs Pocono
NASCAR Cup

Joe Gibbs Racing reveals issue that led to Pocono NASCAR DQs

"Not the way" Chase Elliott wanted to win Pocono Cup race Pocono
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

"Not the way" Chase Elliott wanted to win Pocono Cup race

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Joe Gibbs Racing reveals issue that led to Pocono NASCAR DQs
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Joe Gibbs Racing reveals issue that led to Pocono NASCAR DQs

Joe Gibbs Racing took full responsibility for the issue that forced NASCAR to disqualify two of its NASCAR Cup Series teams from Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway.

"Not the way" Chase Elliott wanted to win Pocono Cup race
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

"Not the way" Chase Elliott wanted to win Pocono Cup race

Chase Elliott will take whatever benefits due him from being declared the unexpected winner of Sunday’s race at Pocono but remains adamant he would prefer to win on the track.

Hamlin and Busch DQ'ed, Elliott declared winner at Pocono
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Hamlin and Busch DQ'ed, Elliott declared winner at Pocono

The race winner and runner-up in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race were disqualified leaving third-place Chase Elliott with the unexpected victory.

Ty Gibbs: "Never thought I'd race with these guys"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Ty Gibbs: "Never thought I'd race with these guys"

Ty Gibbs had no plans to make a start in the NASCAR Cup Series this season but as often happens, plans change.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.